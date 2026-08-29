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After devastating floods, Nepal disaster relief fund receives over ₹2 billion in 3 days

With the latest contributions, the fund's balance has risen to 4.09 billion. This comes after massive flash floods wreaked havoc in Nepal. 

Published on: Aug 29, 2026, 14:56:52 IST
PTI
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More than 2.295 billion has been donated to Nepal Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund since massive flash floods wreaked havoc in the Himalayan nation.

Army personnel assist people as they disembark from a rescue helicopter at an army camp in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. (PTI)
Army personnel assist people as they disembark from a rescue helicopter at an army camp in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. (PTI)

The death toll from Wednesday's flash floods has surged to 626 in Nepal. It devastated towns and villages, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges, and damaging hydropower projects.

While nearly 2,500 people have been evacuated, more than 2,400 still remain missing, with rescue teams continuing search and relief operations.

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Also Read | Climbed trees to escape floods, airlifted later: How 8-year-old boy was reunited with mother in Nepal

Following the flash floods, Nepal government declared the affected areas disaster zones, prompting various organisations and individuals to donate to the fund.

It received 1.91 billion within 36 hours from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday midnight, while assistance worth 385.5 million was donated on Friday alone, according to sources at the Prime Minister's Office.

With the latest contributions, the fund's balance has risen to 4.09 billion from 2.17 billion.

The government has designated the Ministry of Finance as the focal ministry for collecting contributions to the fund and coordinating assistance.

Also Read | ‘Generous support’: Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel thanks India for relief materials after deadly floods

The Ministry of Finance said the deposits were made to accounts held at 10 different commercial banks.

Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle has been personally accepting contributions of 10 million or more from institutional donors, according to the minister's secretariat.

It added that individual donors can provide cash contributions by visiting the ministry in person.

Also Read | Is China suppressing flood information from Tibet side? Nepal says toll crossed 500, Beijing reports 5 deaths

Prime Minister Balendra Shah and members of his cabinet will also donate a month's salary to the disaster relief fund. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Friday.

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Home/World News/After Devastating Floods, Nepal Disaster Relief Fund Receives Over ₹2 Billion In 3 Days
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