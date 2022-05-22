Home / World News / After fresh aid reaches Colombo, Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe thanks MK Stalin, people of India
After fresh aid reaches Colombo, Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe thanks MK Stalin, people of India

The latest consignment, which contains food items and milk, was flagged off on May 18 in Chennai by the Tamil Nadu chief minister.
The latest consignment reached Colombo on Sunday (Twitter/IndiainSL)
Published on May 22, 2022 08:00 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday thanked Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, as well as the people of India, after a fresh consignment, containing food items and milk, reached the crisis-hit country after being flagged off from Chennai, on May 18.

“Sri Lanka today received Rs. 2 Billion worth Humanitarian aid including milk power, rice and medicines from India. Our sincere gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Hon. @mkstalin and the People of India for the support extended. I also appreciate the assistance given by the @IndiainSL and CWC leader @S_Thondaman in Sri Lanka,” tweeted Wickremesinghe.

 

 

The Indian high commission to the island nation, based in its commercial capital of Colombo, informed more consignments would be sent from India.

“A message of care!!! From the people of India to the people of Sri Lanka…High Commissioner handed over rice, milk powder & medicines worth more than SLR 2 billion to Hon'ble FM Prof. GL Peiris in #Colombo today,” the high commissioned posted on its Twitter handle.

 

 

The latest consignment was flagged off by Tamil Nadu CM Stalin. India's southern state and the neighbouring country are only separated by the Palk Strait.

Sri Lanka is in the middle of its worst economic crisis since 1948, when it gained freedom from British rule. New Delhi, under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, has provided assistance to overcome the shortage of food and medicines.

The crisis has triggered nationwide protests in the island of 22 million people. Wickremesinghe himself returned as premier for a record sixth term on May 12, three days after the resignation of his predecessor, Mahinda Rajapaksa. However, the former PM's embattled younger brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has, continued as President despite calls for him to step down.

 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

