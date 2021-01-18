After roof shattering victory, Kamala Harris faces daunting challenges

Kamala Harris is all set to become the first woman to be the vice president of the United States after her inauguration on January 20, 2021. She is also the first Black woman and a woman of South Asian descent to hold the office. Harris has broken every possible glass ceiling and now has to live up to the expectations of her boss, president-elect Joe Biden, and all those who voted her in.

The incoming administration has set out four key priorities of turning around the economy, tackling Covid-19, addressing climate change and racial justice. “She [Harris] has a voice in all of those. She has an opinion in all those areas,” Harris’ chief spokeswoman Symone Sanders was quoted by the Associated Press.

Covid-19: Harris had promised that the first 100 days of her term in office would focus on getting control of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuring equitable distribution of the vaccine for all. “The Biden-Harris Covid-19 response plan will include: Setting up community vaccination sites nationwide, Scaling up testing and tracing, Providing paid sick leave to contain spread of the virus, Addressing health disparities,” she had tweeted on January 16.

Economic revival: Joe Biden announced a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill last Thursday to revive the US economy. Harris had been consistent in her support for increasing the limit of the stimulus check given to Americans to $2000 from $600 given presently. She has also been interacting with small business owners across many states expressing her support. “Our economic team members have track records of not only standing up for workers and unions, but spurring innovation, and creating opportunity for small business owners,” she has said.

Racial justice: An active proponent of racial justice and equality, Harris has been vocal in her support to the minority communities across America. She expressed her anguish about the killing of George Floyd in May 2020, following which widespread protests against police brutality erupted in the US.“We’ll show every child in America—regardless of their color or gender—that there are no limits to who can lead and hold positions of power in our country,” she referred to her election to the office.

Climate Change: The US witnessed an active hurricane season, damages caused due to the wildfires in California and Oregon. “Starting on January 20th, we'll tackle this crisis [climate crisis] head-on here and around the world,” she had promised. She had also promised to invest in science and technology and restore trust in scientists in tackling climate change.

