After terror attacks, UK to toughen rules on freeing convicts

world

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 17:52 IST

The Boris Johnson government said on Monday it is working on measures to toughen laws to ensure that convicted terrorists are not eligible for early release after Sunday’s terror attack by the recently freed terrorist Sudesh Amman of Sri Lanka origin.

Amman, 20, was the second terrorist who carried out the attack in south London after being released in recent months. Usman Khan similarly stabbed two people before being shot dead on London Bridge on November 29. Both wore hoax explosive devices.

Haleema Faraz Khan, mother of Amman, said on Monday that she visited him in a hostel last week, and called him a ‘nice, polite boy’ who wanted to study biomedical science but became radicalised after watching Islamic material online, according to Sky News.

Amman was released last week from jail after being convicted in 2018 of terror offences. He was said to be fascinated with the idea of becoming a martyr. He stabbed two people in Streatham, south London, before being shot by police who were following his movements.

As questions were raised about Amman’s early release and measures to rehabilitate convicted terrorists, the government said fundamental changes would be made to the system that allowed early release of such prisoners.

Johnson said: “The question that everybody has about the individual concerned is what was he (Amman) doing out on automatic release and also why was there no system of scrutiny, no parole system to check whether he was really a suitable candidate for automatic early release”.

“That is a very complex legal system. We do think it’s time to tackle action to ensure that people, irrespective of the powers we are bringing in, people in the current system do not qualify automatically for early release, people convicted of terrorist act offences”.

Johnson admitted that there were few instances of successfully re-educating and rehabilitating “people who succumb to Islamism”.

According to the Crown prosecution Service, Sudesh Mamoor Faraz Amman was 17 years of age at the time of committing his earliest offences and was living at home with his mother and younger siblings.

He came to the attention of police in April 2018 when officers were made aware of an online posting containing extremist material. Further enquiries showed that the user of the account was Sudesh Anman and the decision was taken to arrest him.

Analysis of his electronic media and communications disclosed that he had downloaded or otherwise caused to be created various documents concerned with making explosives, carrying out terrorist attacks and weaponry.

It became clear that he had discussed with his family, friends and girlfriend his strong and often extreme views on jihad, the kuffar, and his desire to carry out a terrorist attack. Much of his fascination with conducting an attack was focused on using a knife but reference was also made to committing acid attacks on mopeds.

He was charged in May 2018, he pleaded guilty in November 2018 and was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in jail in December 2018.