After trade truce with Trump, China lifts ban on Boeing plane deliveries: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 13, 2025 11:24 AM IST

The development comes a day after the US and China brokered a trade deal and decided to temporarily lower tariffs on each other’s products.

China on Tuesday removed a ban on airlines taking delivery of Boeing planes following a trade truce with the United States, Bloomberg News reported.

Discretion has been given for airlines to organise delivery on their own timing and terms, Reuters reported.(REUTERS)
Discretion has been given for airlines to organise delivery on their own timing and terms, Reuters reported.(REUTERS)

Officials in Beijing have started to tell domestic carriers and government agencies this week that deliveries of US-made aircraft can resume, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on the condition of anonymity as the information is confidential. 

Discretion has been given for airlines to organise delivery on their own timing and terms, one of the sources said.

In April, Chinese government ordered its airlines not to take further deliveries of Boeing airplanes following the trade spat between the US and China after President Donald Trump imposed 145% tariffs on Chinese goods.

That priced Boeing jets out of the market for Chinese carriers, while Beijing ordered airlines to stop taking deliveries of the company’s aircraft.

The development comes a day after the US and China brokered a trade deal and decided to temporarily lower tariffs on each other’s products, according to a joint statement, in a move to cool trade tensions and give the world’s two largest economies three more months to resolve their differences.

The announcement represents a step toward de-escalating a tariff war that has led to an immediate slump in trade across the Pacific Ocean

