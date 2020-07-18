After US, India has done most Covid-19 tests: White House

world

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 06:59 IST

After the US, which has carried out a record 42 million Covid-19 tests, India has conducted the second largest number of coronavirus tests, the White House said on Thursday.

More than 3.57 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the US and over 138,300 have died. Globally, more than 13.84 million people have been infected and over 590,000 have died.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“With regard to (coronavirus) testing, we’ve done more than 42 million tests. The second-highest number is 12 million from India. We’re leading the world in testing,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

The White House was responding to questions related to the pandemic in the US.

According to data on worldometers.info, however, China has tested over 90 million people, the US 44 million, Russia 23 million, and India over 12 million. The remarks suggested that the US did not accept the numbers put out by China and Russia.

There has been encouraging news on vaccines, the press secretary said. “Moderna’s candidate is showing promising signs. They produced a positive, neutral immune response among the 45 participants,” she said.

“This is comparable to what we see in recovered patients. The bottom line is that, so far, we are seeing exactly what you would hope to see in a vaccine. The vaccine is expected to reach Phase 3 by late July,” McEnany added.