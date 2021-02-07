IND USA
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
After US, UK, India gave the highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Here's a list

More than 5,775,322 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 till 8am on Sunday and 358,473 across 8,875 sessions in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:56 PM IST

India is now the third country after the United States and the United Kingdom to have administered the highest doses of vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with 5.42 million shots, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Sunday.

The health ministry said more than 200,000 people have been vaccinated in 12 states each since January 16, when the inoculation drive started across the country. Two shots are being administered to healthcare and frontline workers against Covid-19 - the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India as Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

More than 5,775,322 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 till 8am on Sunday and 358,473 across 8,875 sessions in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry. The health ministry plans to inoculate 300 million people in the first stage by August this year.

Also read| Timeline of Covid-19 vaccine deals reveals EU's lag behind UK

Here is a list of the countries as per the number of vaccinations:

  1. US - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had distributed 59,304,600 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country and that 39,037,964 doses had been administered as of Saturday morning.
  2. United Kingdom - The UK also showed 11,465,000 people had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 10,971,000 on Friday, Reuters reported.
  3. India - On Sunday, India reported 5,636,868 doses of the vaccine administered. More than 56 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated in India, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.
  4. Israel - The estimated Covid-19 vaccine administered in Israel is 5,380,000 for the first time since the country launched the world's fastest vaccination drive, according to Reuters.
  5. UAE - It has administered 4,200,000 vaccine doses in a population of about 10,00,000 according to Reuters. The country plans to vaccinate all eligible adults by the end of this year.
  6. Germany - On Sunday, Germany reported 3,120,000 doses administered. The country reports 2,284,010 confirmed cases and 61,517 deaths, Reuters reported.
  7. Brazil - With 56,873 new Covid-19 cases and 1,232 deaths, Brazil has the third-highest confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has reported 3,070,000 administered vaccines so far, Reuters reported.
  8. Turkey - The country started mass vaccination of health workers against Covid-19 on Jan 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 2,600,000 people have been vaccinated so far, according to Reuters.
  9. Italy - Covid cases in Italy have dropped since hitting their peak late last year and the country has now administered around 2,440,000 vaccines, Reuters reported.

Also read| Three local UK companies to make rapid Covid-19 tests: Report

  1. Spain - International tourist arrivals to Spain fell 87% year-on-year in September, Reuters showed on Tuesday, as coronavirus restrictions and a rapid rise in cases put many off visiting. The country has administered 1,990,000 doses of vaccine so far.
  2. France - France has given 1,990,000 total doses of a Covid-19 vaccine since it launched the vaccination campaign late December 2020.
  3. Poland - More than 1.5 million Poles have been confirmed positive since the start of the pandemic, and the country's coronavirus-related deaths have risen to over 38,000. So far, over 1,620,000 Poles have been vaccinated, mostly medical personnel and senior citizens.
  4. Canada - The estimated Covid-19 vaccine administered in Canada is 1,040,000 for the first time since the country launched the world's fastest vaccination drive, according to Reuters.

(With agency inputs)

