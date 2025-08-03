Agra-born Arvi Bahal to join Blue Origin's space tourism flight on August 3

Arvinder "Arvi" Singh Bahal, a real estate investor born in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, is among the six crew members who will fly to space’s edge on board Blue Origin's space tourism flight NS-34 on August 3. Arvinder "Arvi" Singh Bahal, a real estate investor born in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.(Facebook/Blue Origin)

According to Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos’ space venture, its next New Shepard crewed flight, NS-34, will lift off from Launch Site One in West Texas on Sunday, August 3. The launch window for the flight opens at 7:30am local time.

This mission is the 14th human flight for the New Shepard program and the 34th in Blue Origin's history. So far, Blue Origin has flown 70 people above the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of space.

Bahal will be joined by Turkish businessman Gkhan Erdem, Puerto Rican meteorologist and journalist Deborah Martorell, English philanthropist Lionel Pitchford, entrepreneur JD Russell and Ambassador and former Permanent Representative of Grenada HE Justin Sun.

Who is Arvi Singh Bahal?



A real estate investor, Arvi Singh Bahal, is a naturalised US citizen. According to Blue Origin, Bahal is a lifelong traveller and has visited every country in the world.

He has also been to the North and South Poles, skydived at Mount Everest, and visited the Pyramids of Giza. Bahal holds a private pilot’s license and flies helicopters.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bahal is the president of Bahal Properties, a real estate company which he has led since 1975.