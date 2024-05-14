 Alberta urges Canada PM Trudeau to head off port and rail strikes | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alberta urges Canada PM Trudeau to head off port and rail strikes

Reuters |
May 14, 2024 01:48 AM IST

CANADA-RAILWAYS/GOVERNMENT (PIX):Alberta urges Canada PM Trudeau to head off port and rail strikes

OTTAWA, - The western oil- and grain-producing province of Alberta on Monday urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do all he could to head off potentially devastating strikes by railway and port workers.

Alberta urges Canada PM Trudeau to head off port and rail strikes
Alberta urges Canada PM Trudeau to head off port and rail strikes

Staff represented by the Teamsters union voted overwhelmingly this month to strike as early as May 22. Railways are critical to Canada's economy, due to its vast geography and exports of grain, potash and coal.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Further to the west, talks between management and unions at the port of Vancouver have hit an impasse.

"Any work stoppage affecting our railways and ports would be crippling for our national economy and North American supply chains," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in a letter to Trudeau that was released by her office.

Smith said Ottawa had to do all it could to help the parties in both disputes reach negotiated settlements.

"In the event of a work stoppage, your government must be prepared to use all the tools at its disposal to terminate it rapidly, including, if necessary, back-to-work legislation," said Smith, one of Trudeau's main domestic political opponents.

The ruling center-left Liberals could present a draft law to force striking workers back to work but in the past have shown little interest in doing so.

Asked about a possible Vancouver port strike, the office of Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said: "Our government believes in collective bargaining." O'Regan last week asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board to look at whether a rail strike might have safety implications.

Until the board has issued a decision, the strike by workers at Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City cannot start. The board on Monday asked for submissions by the end of business on May 21 and could take weeks to act.

The unions are currently negotiating contracts and asking for better wages and working conditions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Alberta urges Canada PM Trudeau to head off port and rail strikes

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On