All about Saint Martin Island that ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina accused the US of trying to control

Ousted former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina in an interview to The Economic Times alleged that she could have remained in power had she surrendered the sovereignty over the Saint Martin Island in the Bay of Bengal to the United States. The island is only 3 km square in area, in the northeastern part of Bay of Bengal. It located about 9 km south of the tip of the Cox's Bazar-Tankaf pensinsula. (Representative image)(AP)

About Saint Martin Island

Saint Martin's Island, also known as Narikel Jinjira (Coconut Island) or Daruchini Dwip (Cinnamon Island) is a small island, only 3 km square in area, in the northeastern part of Bay of Bengal. It is located about 9 km south of the tip of the Cox's Bazar-Tankaf pensinsula.

Being Bangladesh's only coral island, it is known for its stunning natural beauty, including clear blue waters and diverse marine life like corals.

It is also a popular tourist destination, especially during winters when the weather is more tolerable. Economy around the island primarily relies on fishing, rice-coconut cultivation and tourism, supporting the island's 5,500 people.

Bangladesh and Myanmar had contested sovereign claims over the island due to dispute over delimitation of their maritime boundary. Both countries have clashed over fishing rights around the area.

In 2012, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in its verdict said the island is a part of the territorial sea, continental shelf, and EEZ of Bangladesh.

In 2018, the Bangladesh government protested Myanmar's updated map that showed the island as a part of its sovereign territory, which Myanmar acknowledged as a “mistake”.

Why Bay of Bengal is strategic?

Sheikh Hasina's allegation brings into focus China's strategy in the Indian ocean region, as part of its so-called Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), to contain India by building a series of military bases and economic trade corridors.

Bangladesh has partnered with China in its BRI initiative, which India terms as a violation of its sovereignty, as the project passes through Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (Pok).

Increasing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean region has raised alarm bells in Washington, which responded by its own Indo-Pacific strategy, in which India is a key strategic partner.

The two countries have also developed other mechanisms like the Quadrilateral security dialogue (QUAD) and Malabar naval exercises among other measures in response to China's rise in the region.