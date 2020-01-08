e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / World News / ‘All is well’: Trump after Iran hits 2 US military bases in Iraq

‘All is well’: Trump after Iran hits 2 US military bases in Iraq

Trump underlined that the US has the “most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world”

world Updated: Jan 08, 2020 09:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
         

“All is well”, tweeted US president Donald Trump shortly after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases used by the US forces in Iraq.

Trump underlined that the US has the “most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world”. The president had gone into a huddle with his top national security officials shortly after the attacks were confirmed, amidst talk of the United States responding to these strikes.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” said the President in his tweet.

Iranian state television said the attack on US bases was in response to Friday’s killing in a US drone strike of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, one of the most important figures in the country’s government.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement, “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.”

These bases, he added, had been “on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region”.

Earlier, the US had refused visa to Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to travel to New York to attend a UN Security Council meeting.

tags
top news
After missile strike, Iran warns US allies of retaliation if attacked
After missile strike, Iran warns US allies of retaliation if attacked
Military jets fly over Baghdad after Iran targets US airbases in Iraq
Military jets fly over Baghdad after Iran targets US airbases in Iraq
On JNU V-C’s ‘put the past behind’ advice to students, Chidambaram’s twist
On JNU V-C’s ‘put the past behind’ advice to students, Chidambaram’s twist
India’s first manned mission Gaganyaan may take 1 astronaut
India’s first manned mission Gaganyaan may take 1 astronaut
GDP expected to grow at 11-year low
GDP expected to grow at 11-year low
Judge threatens Harvey Weinstein with jail for texting in court
Judge threatens Harvey Weinstein with jail for texting in court
Kanhaiya Kumar to Deepika Padukone, support builds for JNU after attacks
Kanhaiya Kumar to Deepika Padukone, support builds for JNU after attacks
Indore T20I: Virat Kohli scripts new captaincy record in Indore
Indore T20I: Virat Kohli scripts new captaincy record in Indore
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news