Al-Zawahiri's death: US issues worldwide alert for citizens travelling abroad
- Zawahiri's targeted killing comes a year after the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover of the country.
The United States on Tuesday cautioned its citizens to maintain a “high level of vigilance” while travelling abroad in the wake of a counter-terrorism operation that eliminated Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. In a worldwide alert, the US state department expressed concern over continued threat of terrorist attacks and “other violent actions” against its citizens and interests overseas.
The department stated that the attacks may employ a “wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings, and bombings.”
“As terrorist attacks, political violence (including demonstrations), criminal activities, and other security incidents often take place without any warning, U.S. citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad,” the state department alert said.
“U.S. citizens abroad are urged to monitor the local news and maintain contact with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate,” it added.
On July 31, the US conducted a precision strike in Kabul that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden's deputy and successor as leader of al-Qaeda. One of the masterminds of the 9/11 attacks against the US in 2001, the Al-Qaeda chief, according to the US state department, had continued to urge his followers to attack America.
The Taliban confirmed the killing of Zawahiri but condemned the drone strike in Kabul over the weekend. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that a strike took place on a residence, calling it a violation of "international principles." But US officials claimed that al-Zawahiri was the only person killed in the strike and that none of his family members was injured.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken said that the Taliban had grossly violated the Doha Agreement by hosting and sheltering the Al-Qaeda chief.
"By hosting and sheltering the leader of al Qa'ida in Kabul, the Taliban grossly violated the Doha Agreement and repeated assurances to the world that they would not allow Afghan territory to be used by terrorists to threaten the security of other countries," Blinken said in a statement.
Chinese drills seriously violated island's sovereignty: Taiwan defence ministry
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Chinese military drills have violated United Nations rules, invaded Taiwan's territorial space and amount to a blockade of its air and sea, amid high tensions as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the island. Taiwan's defence ministry said the island will firmly defend its security, counter any move that violates territorial sovereignty and enhance its alertness level with the principle of not asking for war.
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan- '.... choice between democracy, autocracy' | Top quotes
US house of representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday emphasised on America's determination to preserve democracy in Taiwan, a day after her visit to the island irked China. "We come in friendship to Taiwan, we come in peace for the region," Pelosi added. Pelosi arrived in Taipei on Tuesday on an unannounced but closely watched trip, marking the first high-level US visit to the country in 25 years.
US will not abandon Taiwan in face of Chinese pressure: Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged that the US wouldn't abandon Taiwan, reaffirming US support for the democratically elected government in Taipei despite fresh threats of military action by Beijing. Pelosi made her comments on Wednesday during a Presidential Office ceremony with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen. The California Democrat's arrival in Taiwan late Tuesday made her the highest-ranking American official to visit in a quarter century.
China summons US envoy to Beijing over Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan
An enraged China summoned US envoy Nicholas Burns late on Tuesday night to lodge “strong protests” over Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy claimed by Beijing as its own. Burns was summoned to the Chinese foreign ministry by vice foreign minister Xie Feng soon after Pelosi's flight landed in Taipei and as tension mounted between Beijing and Washington over the visit.
Voting to pick next UK PM delayed after hacking alert: Report
Voting by Britain's Conservative Party members to pick the next prime minister has been delayed after the GCHQ spy agency warned that cyber hackers could change people's ballots, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are competing in the leadership contest to succeed Boris Johnson as the next British prime minister.
