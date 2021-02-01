IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Amazon ratchets up anti-union pressure on workers in Alabama
(FILES) In this file photo the logo of US online retail giant Amazon is seen at the distribution center in Staten Island on March 30, 2020 in New York. - Amazon on January 5, 2021 announced it bought jets from a pair of airlines, bolstering its delivery network as online shopping booms and travel withers during the pandemic. The e-commerce colossus launched its air shipping division four years ago, but had previously relied on leased jets. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo the logo of US online retail giant Amazon is seen at the distribution center in Staten Island on March 30, 2020 in New York. - Amazon on January 5, 2021 announced it bought jets from a pair of airlines, bolstering its delivery network as online shopping booms and travel withers during the pandemic. The e-commerce colossus launched its air shipping division four years ago, but had previously relied on leased jets. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Amazon ratchets up anti-union pressure on workers in Alabama

Employees have been ordered to attend meetings where managers sow doubts about the unionization drive, according to two workers who attended.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:47 PM IST

Amazon.com Inc. has unleashed a public-relations campaign at its warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, hoping to persuade more than 5,800 workers to reject the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. 

Employees have been ordered to attend meetings where managers sow doubts about the unionization drive, according to two workers who attended. The meetings typically last about half an hour and target about 15 employees at a time, one said, frustrating workers because they fall behind in their duties during the sessions and have to catch up later.

“They present anti-union propaganda thinly veiled as factual information,” said the worker, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal. Both workers said questions about potentially positive aspects of union membership are brushed off. One recalled asking why “Amazon is beating us over the head with these ‘facts’ in such a one-sided way,” and said the manager responded: “Amazon is very clear with our stance with unions.”

With voting due to start next month and run through late March, the stakes are high for both sides. 

A defeat for the union would dent the reputation of the labor movement, which has failed time and again to organize workers at America’s second-largest private employer after Walmart.

A union victory, on the other hand, would provide a tactical roadmap for the hundreds of thousands of people toiling in Amazon facilities. That, in turn, could force the company to ease the sometimes frantic pace of work and even bring wages more in line with the warehousing and transportation industry, where union jobs on average pay 34% more than non-union ones, according to federal data.  

“I think that this is the most significant union election that has been held in many years,” said Stuart Appelbaum, RWDSU’s president. “Because we’re not just talking about another company, we’re talking about Amazon.”

In an emailed statement, Amazon spokesperson Heather Knox said the company doesn’t believe the union represents the majority of its workers’ views. “Our employees choose to work at Amazon because we offer some of the best jobs available everywhere we hire, and we encourage anyone to compare our total compensation package, health benefits and workplace environment to any other company with similar jobs.”

Confirming that the company is holding information sessions with workers in Bessemer, Knox said: “We will help employees understand the facts of joining a union. If the union vote passes, it will impact everyone at the site and it’s important associates understand what that means for them and their day-to-day life working at Amazon.”

‘Cheating Rats’

Amazon, which employs more than 800,000 people in the US, has long trained managers to spot and snuff out nascent labor activism. In a 45-minute video created several years ago, cartoon avatars wearing safety vests told managers to avoid threatening employees and instead to express as a personal opinion the company’s aversion to a unionized workplace.

“Opinions can be mild, like ‘I’d rather work with associates directly,’ or strong, ‘The unions are lying, cheating rats.’ The law protects both,” the avatar said. “Amazon prefers a mild opinion, expressed strongly.”

Managers have been known to invent negative stories about unions, despite being counseled to go easy on the rhetoric. During an attempt to organize a Middletown, Delaware, warehouse in 2016, a manager told hundreds of workers that when his father died, a union had abandoned the family. The story turned out to be fabricated, the New York Times reported at the time, but it resonated all the same.

Amazon says it no longer uses the training video. Yet its essential message remains the same: Unions may be appropriate at other companies, but at Amazon, they risk imperiling a business that prioritizes speed, innovation and the customer above all else. 

Despite being criticized over the years for its treatment of workers, the company has had little trouble keeping unions out of its US operations. Amazon offers a higher starting wage than most of the retail industry, and turnover is so high that employees rarely stick around long enough to become passionate about improving working conditions. When activism has taken root, Amazon has responded by shuttering facilities, shifting operations elsewhere and firing up its public-relations machine.

Then came the pandemic. Besides fueling record sales with shoppers hunkered down at home, the outbreak ignited employee activism of unprecedented intensity. Workers in several warehouses and Whole Foods stores walked off the job to demand better protections from the ravages of Covid-19. Amazon fired some employees who led or participated in the wildcat strikes. The workers say they were punished for their activism. Amazon says it respects workers' rights and was reacting to policy violations.

The Bessemer warehouse opened in March, just as Covid-19 infections began appearing in Amazon’s U.S. workforce. Two months later, protests erupted over law enforcement’s treatment of Black Americans, amplifying calls for racial equity that spread from the street to the workplace. The rallies resonated in Bessemer, where most residents—and many of Amazon’s employees—are Black.

Workers there contacted a RWDSU organizer in the summer, frustrated by Amazon’s productivity quotas, The New York Times reported last week, an account confirmed by the union. Organizers began collecting signed cards proposing a vote in August. The union registered a domain name in September for a website to make its case, and the following month union organizers, including local poultry plant workers, began showing up outside the warehouse before dawn to hand out fliers.

“We see it as much of a civil-rights battle as a labor battle,” Appelbaum said. “The overwhelming majority, perhaps, greater than 85% of the workers at this facility are African American. And their major concern seems to be that they’re not treated with respect.”

Amazon, for its part, initially stayed quiet, responding to news reports with a brief statement but eschewing the corporate blogs or Twitter posts from executives it often rolls out in response to critiques about working conditions.

Around Christmas, the company set up a website featuring upbeat Amazon employees smiling from behind masks (among them, the facility’s manager), criticizing union dues and suggesting a hashtag, #doitwithoutdues for like-minded workers. So far, the hashtag has been hijacked on social media by union supporters. Now, workers are receiving texts from Amazon, and the facility is peppered with signs making the case the company is a benevolent employer. As the vote nears, workers expect Amazon to ratchet up its messaging campaign. 

Onion Satire

The drama unfolding in Bessemer has attracted considerable attention. The National Football League Players Association has thrown in with the workers, US Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has tweeted his support, and The Onion posted a satirical story about a drone masquerading as a worker and infiltrating a warehouse. “Our total compensation package rules!” the drone exclaimed. “I just want to keep hovering, I mean, walking, around the warehouse floor without fear of retaliation from management. Plus, who wants to pay union dues?”

It’s hard to predict which way the vote will go, in part because Amazon’s health benefits and $15 starting wage go farther in Bessemer than in bigger cities previously targeted by unions. Bessemer has struggled economically since the decline of the area’s steelmaking and railcar manufacturing in the 1980s and 1990s.

Moreover, Amazon has demonstrated before how persuasive it can be. 

Back in 2014, Andy Powell, then an organizer for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, thought he had enough support to organize a few dozen technicians at the Amazon warehouse in Middleton, Delaware. Almost all signed cards in favor of holding a vote, he recalled in an interview.

But just days before an election to formalize union representation, some workers balked. Powell said Amazon’s internal PR campaign had convinced two technicians—both former union members set to receive retirement benefits from their past work—to tell their peers that unions weren’t all they were cracked up to be.

The vote, seven years ago this month, was 21 no, 6 yes. “They beat us up pretty hard,” Powell said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amazon inc.
app
Close
The offer by AstraZeneca was an improvement but "it is definitely not the amount which we expect to receive until the end of the first quarter, so of course discussions will continue," the spokesman told a news conference.(REUTERS)
The offer by AstraZeneca was an improvement but "it is definitely not the amount which we expect to receive until the end of the first quarter, so of course discussions will continue," the spokesman told a news conference.(REUTERS)
world news

EU says discussions will continue with AstraZeneca to get more vaccines in Q1

Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Its original commitment was of at least 80 million doses, and possibly up to 120 million in the first quarter, EU sources told Reuters last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo the logo of US online retail giant Amazon is seen at the distribution center in Staten Island on March 30, 2020 in New York. - Amazon on January 5, 2021 announced it bought jets from a pair of airlines, bolstering its delivery network as online shopping booms and travel withers during the pandemic. The e-commerce colossus launched its air shipping division four years ago, but had previously relied on leased jets. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo the logo of US online retail giant Amazon is seen at the distribution center in Staten Island on March 30, 2020 in New York. - Amazon on January 5, 2021 announced it bought jets from a pair of airlines, bolstering its delivery network as online shopping booms and travel withers during the pandemic. The e-commerce colossus launched its air shipping division four years ago, but had previously relied on leased jets. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Amazon ratchets up anti-union pressure on workers in Alabama

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Employees have been ordered to attend meetings where managers sow doubts about the unionization drive, according to two workers who attended.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In July, results from the Oxford vaccine trial showed no early safety concerns, inducing strong immune responses in both parts of the immune system.(REUTERS)
In July, results from the Oxford vaccine trial showed no early safety concerns, inducing strong immune responses in both parts of the immune system.(REUTERS)
world news

Oxford kept Covid-19 vaccine trial volunteers in dark about dosing error

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Reuters shared the letter – which it obtained from the university through a Freedom of Information request – with three different experts in medical ethics. The ethicists all said it indicates the researchers may not have been transparent with trial participants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran began enriching uranium to levels that exceed allowed limits after Donald Trump pulled the U.S. from the accord and imposed sanctions in 2018.(Reuters)
Iran began enriching uranium to levels that exceed allowed limits after Donald Trump pulled the U.S. from the accord and imposed sanctions in 2018.(Reuters)
world news

Iran tells US that a mere signature won’t fix nuclear deal

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:13 PM IST
The stalemate raises questions over whether the crisis can be resolved before the Islamic Republic hits a deadline later this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jimmy Lai, 73, was denied bail in a fraud case Thursday, potentially keeping him behind bars for months as he battles more serious foreign collusion allegations under the security law(AP)
Jimmy Lai, 73, was denied bail in a fraud case Thursday, potentially keeping him behind bars for months as he battles more serious foreign collusion allegations under the security law(AP)
world news

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai to wait for bail verdict in national security case

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Lai had been in custody since Dec. 3, except for when he was released on bail for about a week late last year. He was granted a HK$10 million ($1.3 million) bail by a lower court on Dec. 23 only for the Court of Final Appeal to bring him back into custody on Dec. 31 for another hearing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, leaves after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina(REUTERS)
Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, leaves after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina(REUTERS)
world news

Court fines Navalny's wife after protests in Moscow

AP, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Tens of thousands took to the streets in dozens of Russian cities on Sunday, chanting slogans against Russian President Vladimir Putin and demanding that authorities free Navalny, who was jailed last month and faces a prison term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar military says will return power after free, fair election

Reuters, Myanmar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:42 PM IST
In an article on an official military website summarising a meeting of the new junta, it said commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing had pledged to practice "the genuine discipline-flourishing multiparty democratic system" in a fair manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators hold up images of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand.(Bloomberg)
Demonstrators hold up images of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand.(Bloomberg)
world news

Myanmar's military coup: What led to Aung San Suu Kyi’s detention?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The military, which ruled Myanmar for nearly five decades, said it has again taken control of the country under a state of emergency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As of the end of last year, China stood as Myanmar’s second-biggest investor behind Singapore with $21.5 billion in approved foreign capital.(File photo)
As of the end of last year, China stood as Myanmar’s second-biggest investor behind Singapore with $21.5 billion in approved foreign capital.(File photo)
world news

Myanmar’s army chief challenges Joe Biden, bets big on China

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Army chief Min Aung Hlaing, already faces sanctions from the US and UK for crackdown against Rohingya Muslims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UK government has set a target to vaccinate care home residents and carers, people over 70 and frontline care workers by February 15.(AP file photo. Representative image)
The UK government has set a target to vaccinate care home residents and carers, people over 70 and frontline care workers by February 15.(AP file photo. Representative image)
world news

UK marks first Covid-19 vaccine milestone with care home protection

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The National Health Service (NHS) said nurses, general practitioners (GPs) and other NHS staff have offered the life-saving jab to people living at more than 10,000 care homes with older residents, with only a small remainder have had their visits deferred by local directors of public health for safety reasons during a local outbreak
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker testing for Covid-19 using rapid antigen methodology in Shivaji Nagar, Gurugram, on Sunday.(PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)
A health worker testing for Covid-19 using rapid antigen methodology in Shivaji Nagar, Gurugram, on Sunday.(PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)
world news

Variants spreading in US fan the need to ‘crush’ Covid quickly

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The South African variant has already spread quickly across the African continent and has been seen in at least 24 countries outside of Africa. It was reported in South Carolina on January 28 and in Maryland two days later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, looks on as he leaves the Court of Final Appeal by prison van, in Hong Kong on February 1, 2021. (Reuters Photo)
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, looks on as he leaves the Court of Final Appeal by prison van, in Hong Kong on February 1, 2021. (Reuters Photo)
world news

Hong Kong government critic Jimmy Lai returns to court

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Lai was brought to the Court of Final Appeal in a prison van and entered through an inflatable tunnel as large numbers of journalists sought to capture the scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called for a more focused state of emergency than that which devastated the economy last spring.(REUTERS)
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called for a more focused state of emergency than that which devastated the economy last spring.(REUTERS)
world news

Japan considers extension of Covid emergency as economy sputters

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:30 PM IST
The emergency covering 11 areas including Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya has helped halt a rapid acceleration of virus cases threatening the developed world’s oldest population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state of emergency is effective nationwide and the duration of the state of emergency is set for one year.(Reuters)
The state of emergency is effective nationwide and the duration of the state of emergency is set for one year.(Reuters)
world news

Statement from Myanmar military on state of emergency

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Due to such acts, there have been a lot of protests going on in townships and cities in Myanmar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EU said that the lower court improperly conflated Apple’s lack of employees at two Irish units and the company’s level of responsibility for intellectual property on iPhone and iPad sales across Europe.(REUTERS)
The EU said that the lower court improperly conflated Apple’s lack of employees at two Irish units and the company’s level of responsibility for intellectual property on iPhone and iPad sales across Europe.(REUTERS)
world news

EU calls $15.8 billion Apple tax ruling ‘contradictory’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:55 PM IST
A summary of the appeal published Monday shows the EU’s determination to challenge the critical July court judgment. The decision was a dramatic setback to Commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s probes of national tax rulings that she says were an illegal subsidy for some large multinational firms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP