American group against ‘anti-Hindu prejudice' hosts gala at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. His daughter-in-law attends

US President Donald Trump's luxurious Mar-a-Lago Club resort in Florida recently hosted the American Hindu-Jewish Congress (AHJC) Grand Gala, an event also attended by the Republican's daughter-in-law Lara Trump. The grand gala was also attended by the Republican's daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

She was the keynote speaker at the event, which reportedly saw the presence of White House Director of Minority Outreach Lynne Patton, and was hosted by Republican attorney Mehek Cooke.

Republican and former US Deputy Special Envoy Ellie Cohanim also attended the gala, and shared a picture of Lara Trump delivering her keynote address. "Proud to support the American Hindu Jewish Congress First Annual Gala at Mar-A-Lago. AHJC fights antisemitism & anti-Hindu prejudice," she wrote in a tweet.

Further heaping praise on Trump's daughter-in-law, Ellie called Lara "incredible and unstoppable". In another Instagram post, Ellie Cohanim shared that the Hindu-Jewish group founder Arthur Kapur also addressed the gala and “shared what motivated him to launch AHJC, bringing the Hindu & Jewish communities together to advance all of American society”.

She also a shared a clip of one of the survivors of the October 7 Hamas attack at the Nova Music Festival, held near the Gaza border, in 2023. “Hamas turned a field of peace and joy into that of terror,” the survivor could be heard saying in the clip.

Trump's daughter-in-law confirms his third term run?

Amid speculation around Donald Trump running for another term as President, his daughter-in-law Lara seemed to confirm that he had plans to do so.

“The best is when my husband posted a picture with the Trump 2028 hat…all the phones at the Trump organisation lit up with the bloodthirsty media, saying ‘is he going to run a third term?’…and my favourite was my husband saying: ‘well it says Trump 2028 but we didn’t say which Trump'," Laura said. She is married to Donald Trump's son Eric.

Notably, two terms is the limit for any American president to stay in office.

Trump's Diwali celebration at Oval Office

Days before the American Hindu Jewish Congress's grand gala at his Florida estate, Donald Trump also hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House, which saw the presence of many Indian-origin delegates.

Trump sent Diwali wishes to all and also lit a lamp to mark the festival. "During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives free. The glow of the Diya flame reminds us to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings,” Trump had said.

Indian Ambassador to the United States Vijay Kwarta and his wife, FBI director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, were some of the dignitaries present.