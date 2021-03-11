Americans seek compensation for failed Covid-19 treatments from US fund
- Steve Cicala is now the first person known to be pursuing a Covid-19 claim with a decade-old US government fund that has up to $30 billion that can be used to compensate for serious injuries or deaths caused by treatments or vaccines in the fight against the pandemic.
In March of last year, Steve Cicala took his wife, Susan, to the emergency room at Clara Maass Medical Center in New Jersey to treat a worsening cough and fever, unaware she had Covid-19.
As her breathing and blood pressure deteriorated, she was given azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine and put on a ventilator. Eleven days after being admitted to the same hospital where she had worked for years as a nurse, Susan went into cardiac arrest and died at age 60.
Steve Cicala is now the first person known to be pursuing a Covid-19 claim with a decade-old US government fund that has up to $30 billion that can be used to compensate for serious injuries or deaths caused by treatments or vaccines in the fight against the pandemic.
Covid-19 presents the first serious test of the Countermeasure Injury Compensation Program (CICP) overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The program so far has denied compensation in 90% of the cases filed prior to the pandemic, mostly for H1N1 flu vaccines.
Cicala's claim has not been previously reported.
He could receive around $367,000 from the virtually untapped fund if he can show the treatment caused his wife's death. He is not alleging negligence against the hospital, which is largely protected from liability by an emergency health law.
"There's nothing that's going to bring her back," said Cicala, "but obviously with our two children and now two grandchildren, if there's something that we could do to help them out, that would be nice."
Cicala, 58, said he believed the hospital provided the best care possible. Clara Maass declined to comment.
A deadly combination
The government does not publish specifics of claims to the fund, the amount of payouts or why claims are denied. HHS declined to comment.
A Freedom of Information Act disclosure brought by a law professor and viewed by Reuters shows 48 claims were filed this year and were pending as of Feb. 16, for serious injuries and deaths from vaccines, ventilators and drugs - figures that have not previously been reported.
All of these claims were related to Covid-19.
To encourage life-saving efforts during a declared public health emergency, healthcare providers and drug companies can be shielded from nearly all lawsuits, and claims for serious injuries or deaths are instead filed with the CICP.
That legal protection extends to Covid-19 vaccines by Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE , and Johnson & Johnson, as well as approved medicines, which briefly included the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine touted by former President Donald Trump.
US regulators revoked the emergency authorisation for hydroxychloroquine after studies suggested it was not effective and may pose heart risks for certain patients.
Electrocardiogram records show Susan Cicala's heart rhythms were disrupted by hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, according to her husband's lawyer, Jonathan Levitt of Frier Levitt.
"Those two in combination are known to be deadly now," said Levitt. "And she was also placed on a ventilator, which as you know, also has some substantial dangers."
Cicala's is one of about a dozen claims Levitt has filed with the fund. He said he has more than 200 clients planning to seek compensation for deaths allegedly caused by failed Covid-19 treatments.
"Our cases are mostly about hydroxychloroquine," said Levitt, who gets paid a portion of successful claims, though he declined to say how much.
US lawsuits over some drugs have run into billions of dollars and protection against liability was seen as key to developing vaccines at breakneck speed during a pandemic.
However, critics said the compensation fund pays out relatively small amounts for serious injuries and lacks transparency.
In its 10-year history, the fund has paid $6 million for 29 claims for vaccine injuries, according to disclosures obtained by Peter Meyers, a Georgetown Law professor and vaccine injury specialist, and viewed by Reuters. Most of those were for the neurological disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome caused by the H1N1 flu vaccine.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates about 123 million people received the H1N1 vaccine.
Of the 48 coronavirus-related claims received by the fund, 21 involved Covid-19 vaccines, including three deaths, according to the FOIA information obtained by Meyers.
The CDC said it has received reports of deaths among people who received Covid-19 vaccines, but has no evidence linking the shots to the fatalities.
Based on Meyers' FOIA information, it appears fewer than 25 claims were filed in 2020, and it was not clear whether these were Covid-19 related.
Through the end of January, more than 25 million people in the United States received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose. Meyers said the number of vaccine claims suggests the shots are extremely safe.
Still, he said the program's lack of transparency could undermine support for protecting drug companies from lawsuits and for drugs and vaccines authorized for emergency use.
"It’s important to have openness to gain the trust of the American public and to counter the vaccine hesitancy,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022
- The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: WHO chief says situation in Brazil 'deeply concerning'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain urges citizens to leave Myanmar as violence against protesters mounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ issue ‘absolutely, totally’ a matter for India: UK minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Free and open' Indo-Pacific essential for all, says Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez call on New York governor Cuomo to resign
- The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will hike budget deficit further': Italy PM Draghi on plan to boost economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Mexico’s landmark move to legalise marijuana, possible impact on US
- Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NYC prosecutor overseeing probe against Trump probe says won't seek reelection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Memo banning Afghan girls from singing prompts #IAmMySong protest
- #IAmMySong is gaining traction on Twitter, with some Afghan girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cooperation between countries should not 'target' third party: China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi King Salman sacks hajj and umrah minister in royal decrees
- "Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," state news agency said in a tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox