Mon, Jan 05, 2026
Amid protests against Khamenei regime, India issues Iran caution advisory for citizens

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jan 05, 2026 07:58 pm IST

In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice, says MEA.

The Indian government has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to Iran for its nationals, citing “recent developments”.

Iran's Islamic regime has been witnessing protests that started over price-rise and other related matters but have since widened to include human rights issues.(AP file photo)
"Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice,” the Ministry of External Affairs' statement read.

"Indian citizens and PIOs currently in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran. Indian nationals living in Iran on resident-visas are advised to register with the Indian Embassy, if not already done so,” it added.

Iran's Islamic regime has been witnessing protests that started over price-rise and other related matters but have since widened to include human rights issues.

Iran is also among countries that US President Donald Trump has targeted. That becomes more significant in light of the US military operation in Venezuela in which President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and taken to New York by American forces.

