Amid Trump tariff and Ukraine war issues, Putin meets with US special envoy Steve Witkoff

Amid the tariff row with India and the limbo in the Ukraine war ceasefire, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday met with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff. Russian President Vladimir Putin with Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff ahead of their talks in Moscow(AFP)

As per an AP report, the Kremlin has also confirmed the meeting between the two leaders.

Earlier this week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed Witkoff' visit to Moscow and hinted at a meeting with the Russian President.

Witkoff arrived in the Russian capital for talks with officials on Wednesday, just two days before the August 8 deadline set by President Trump for Russia to reach a truce in Ukraine or face more sanctions.

While Putin has stated that he will not abandon his campaign in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports that people familiar with the matter have said the Kremlin might offer the US concessions.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, Trump has expressed his growing frustration with Putin on several occasions. Revealing his “disappointment” with the Russian leader, Trump reduced his 50-day deadline for Russia to 10-12 days because Putin “just won't stop killing people.”

The Ukraine war, which began in 2022 with Russia's invasion, has entered its fourth year and the attacks exchanged between Kyiv and Moscow are escalating each day.

Tariff row with India casts a shadow

Wtikoff's visit to Moscow also comes amid the ongoing tariff row between the US and India due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. In the past week, Trump has warned India of hiked and revised tariffs due to its close ties with Russia and purchase of oil and military equipment.

In response to Trump's threat, India has accused the US of targeting New Delhi in a “unjustified and unreasonable” manner. Furthermore, Russia has also backed India and slammed the US president for his threats against the Russian trading partner.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Kremlin spokesman stated that statements or warnings made to Russian trading partners will be interpreted by as “threats” against Moscow. Peskov further added that such threats to sovereign nations are “illegal.”