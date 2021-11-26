Amita Kuttner: First transgender leader of national party in Canada

An astrophysicist has become the first transgender leader of a national party in Canada, after Amita Kuttner was named as the interim Green Party head. The 30-year-old Kuttner, who is trans and non-binary, will also be the youngest leader of a national party in Canada.

Dr Kuttner is a trained astrophysicist, who has researched black holes, wormholes and the early universe.

Dr Amita Kuttner also contested the 2019 elections from the riding (as constituencies as called in Canada) of Burnaby North-Seymour in the province of British Columbia but was unsuccessful.

Dr Kuttner also contested for the Green Party’s leadership last year before it elected Annamie Paul, who led the party into the 2021 national elections held in September.

Paul, the first black person to head a national party, resigned after the elections when it could only capture two seats (down one from 2019) and 2.33% of the vote (from 6.55% previously).

Dr Kuttner, who was born in North Vancouver, has roots in Hong Kong, and has been a critic of Beijing’s actions in suppressing democracy there. Dr Kuttner is also the founder of the non-profit Moonlight Institute, which explores frameworks to adapt to the climate crisis.

In a statement making the announcement of the appointment, Dr Kuttner said, “I am honoured to have been selected to lead our party during this time of transition and renewal.”