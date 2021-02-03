IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Ant Group reaches agreement with China regulators on overhaul
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Ant Group is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Ant Group is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Ant Group reaches agreement with China regulators on overhaul

Ant is still exploring possibilities to revive its initial public offering, which was abruptly halted by regulators in November.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:35 PM IST

Ant Group Co. and Chinese regulators have agreed on a restructuring plan that will turn Jack Ma’s fintech giant into a financial holding company, making it subject to capital requirements similar to those for banks.

The plan calls for putting all of Ant’s businesses into the holding company, including its technology offerings in areas like blockchain and food delivery, people familiar with the matter said. One of Ant’s early proposals to regulators had envisioned putting only financial operations into the new structure.

An official announcement on the overhaul could come before the start of China’s Lunar New Year holiday next week, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which owns about a third of Ant, erased losses in Hong Kong trading on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the agreement. The stock closed with a 0.4% gain.

Ant’s restructuring plan marks the first big step in what’s expected to be a lengthy overhaul process, as regulators draw up detailed capital requirements and other guidelines for companies that span multiple financial business lines.

China only introduced its framework for financial holding companies in September and many of the specifics are still being ironed out. While the rules will eventually provide more regulatory clarity for Ant, they’ll almost certainly force the company to slow the torrid pace of expansion that has made it China’s dominant fintech player and one of the world’s most valuable startups.

Ant is still exploring possibilities to revive its initial public offering, which was abruptly halted by regulators in November, one person familiar with the matter said. But given the financial holding company framework is so new, it’s unclear how long it might take for authorities to sign off a listing.

Ant declined to comment. The People’s Bank of China, which oversees financial holding companies, didn’t immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

Ant’s restructuring is part of a broader government campaign to increase supervision of the financial and technology sectors. Regulators have in recent months targeted everything from health-care crowdfunding to consumer lending. In January, they proposed measures to curb market concentration in online payments, where Ant and Tencent Holdings Ltd. are the biggest players.

The clampdown has fueled intense speculation over the status of Ma, who co-founded both Ant and Alibaba. The e-commerce giant has also faced increased government scrutiny in recent months, becoming the target of an antitrust investigation in December.

Ma’s appearance in a live-streamed video conference in January -- after several months out of public view -- has helped quell talk of worst-case scenarios for his business empire. Still, plenty of uncertainty remains: even after Wednesday’s gain, Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares are trading about 15% below their record high in October.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ant group china jack ma
app
Close
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
world news

Vaccines may protect against severe disease even as Covid variants evolve

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:01 PM IST
The head of the Oxford Vaccine Group said that it's likely over time that the virus will find ways of adapting to continue survival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in&nbsp;Wuhan.(REUTERS)
Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan.(REUTERS)
world news

China’s Covid comeback is bad news for climate as emissions rise

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:41 PM IST
The emissions comeback underscores the challenge China and the rest of the world face as they balance economic revival and long-term climate goals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Ant Group is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Ant Group is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Ant Group reaches agreement with China regulators on overhaul

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Ant is still exploring possibilities to revive its initial public offering, which was abruptly halted by regulators in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China has already shipped large amounts of domestically developed vaccines to mainly developing countries, and WHO is in the process of approving Chinese vaccines for emergency use.(Reuters file photo)
China has already shipped large amounts of domestically developed vaccines to mainly developing countries, and WHO is in the process of approving Chinese vaccines for emergency use.(Reuters file photo)
world news

China to send 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses abroad

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China is responding to a request from the World Health Organization as developing countries seek to fill shortages predicted to run through March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GameStop, the poster child for Redditors looking to squeeze short sellers, plunged 60% Tuesday.(Bloomberg)
GameStop, the poster child for Redditors looking to squeeze short sellers, plunged 60% Tuesday.(Bloomberg)
world news

GameStop’s giant bubble deflates further after $27 billion rout

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:17 PM IST
GameStop’s rapid retreat has coincided with a sharp reduction in short interest after bearish investors appeared to cover their positions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Gina Raimondo, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be secretary of Commerce, speaks during an event to announce members of Biden's economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. Picture taken January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Gina Raimondo, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be secretary of Commerce, speaks during an event to announce members of Biden's economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. Picture taken January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

House Republicans tie Biden Commerce department pick to Huawei stance

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The Trump administration instituted a Huawei export ban that requires US firms to obtain government licenses if they want to sell American tech to Chinese telecom giant
READ FULL STORY
Close
Questions have swirled around the AstraZeneca vaccine since the company reported early trial results that showed 70% protection, on average.(AFP)
Questions have swirled around the AstraZeneca vaccine since the company reported early trial results that showed 70% protection, on average.(AFP)
world news

Astra shot shows 82% efficacy With UK’s two-dose interval

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:04 PM IST
The vaccine may also significantly reduce transmission of the virus, according to analysis of trial data by the University of Oxford, which developed the shot with the British drugmaker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker holds a portable sequencer device at the SpiceHealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory set up at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)
A healthcare worker holds a portable sequencer device at the SpiceHealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory set up at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)
world news

GSK, CureVac to make Covid vaccines targeting new variants

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The announcement comes as public health experts around the world raise concerns about mutations in the virus that may make existing vaccines less effective.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the man behind power in Pakistan, has said it is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions.(Reuters)
Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the man behind power in Pakistan, has said it is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions.(Reuters)
world news

‘Time to extend hand of peace’: Pakistan Army chief Gen Bajwa springs a surprise

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:22 PM IST
  • General Bajwa’s move to tone down his rhetoric against India came at a time he and Prime Minister Imran Khan have been facing fierce attacks from an alliance of opposition parties
READ FULL STORY
Close
The best-case scenario is that the Myanmar government that emerges from the current political turmoil will spend the money appropriately because it wants to have a productive relationship with the Fund(Reuters)
The best-case scenario is that the Myanmar government that emerges from the current political turmoil will spend the money appropriately because it wants to have a productive relationship with the Fund(Reuters)
world news

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350 million in emergency aid

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • The IMF said in a statement on Jan. 13 the money would help Myanmar meet "urgent balance-of-payments needs arising from the Covid-19 pandemic". Unlike its regular financing programs, which disburse funds in smaller increments the coronavirus emergency aid has been sent quickly, often all at once.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders on immigration reform inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders on immigration reform inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
world news

Biden, Yellen say GOP coronavirus aid too small, Democrats push on

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:17 PM IST
President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen joined the Democratic senators for a private virtual meeting Tuesday, both declaring the Republicans' $618 billion offer was too small.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soldiers keep watch at a guesthouse, where the members of parliament reside, in the country's capital Naypyidaw on February 2, 2021. (AFP)
Soldiers keep watch at a guesthouse, where the members of parliament reside, in the country's capital Naypyidaw on February 2, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Myanmar's military junta plans probe of last year's election

AP, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing announced the moves Tuesday at the first meeting of his new government in the capital, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police stand guard behind barbed wire as they attempt to stop protesters outside Union Election Commission office in Naypyitaw,(AP)
Police stand guard behind barbed wire as they attempt to stop protesters outside Union Election Commission office in Naypyitaw,(AP)
world news

Explainer: Myanmar, Burma and why the different names matter

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:09 PM IST
This week, the military upended years of quasi-democratic rule in Myanmar, with soldiers taking control of the country in a carefully orchestrated coup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People show posters as they as they attend a protest against the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in front of the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. A Russian judge had ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 30 days, after the leading Kremlin critic returned to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)(AP)
People show posters as they as they attend a protest against the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in front of the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. A Russian judge had ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 30 days, after the leading Kremlin critic returned to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)(AP)
world news

US, Europe condemn Russia’s imprisonment of Navalny

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:57 AM IST
A Moscow court converted a suspended sentence that Navalny, 44, received for a 2014 fraud conviction into a prison term for alleged violations of his probation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Microsoft has been positioning itself to increase market share for its search engine Bing after a Google executive told a Senate hearing last month that it would likely make its search engine unavailable in Australia if the government goes ahead with a draft law that would make tech giants pay for news content.(REUTERS)
Microsoft has been positioning itself to increase market share for its search engine Bing after a Google executive told a Senate hearing last month that it would likely make its search engine unavailable in Australia if the government goes ahead with a draft law that would make tech giants pay for news content.(REUTERS)
world news

Microsoft backs Australian plan to make Google pay for news

AP, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:22 AM IST
The Australia Institute's Center for Responsible Technology, an independent think tank, welcomed Microsoft's stance and called on Google to withdraw its threat to close its search services within Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP