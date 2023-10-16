Antony Blinken returns to Israel for crisis talks after Arab tour
AFP |
Oct 16, 2023 03:17 PM IST
He is expected to again meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Israel on Monday for talks on the conflict with Hamas following a tour of six Arab countries, an AFP correspondent travelling with him said.
The top US diplomat, who was in Israel on Thursday on a solidarity visit, landed in Tel Aviv and was expected to again meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
- Topics
- Israel
- Hamas
- Antony Blinken