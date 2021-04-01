IND USA
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow.(AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow.(AP)
Any attempt to start a new war in Donbass could destroy Ukraine: Russia

Reuters | , Moscow
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 06:15 PM IST

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that any attempts to start a new military conflict in Ukraine's war-torn east could end up destroying Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

The comments come amid tensions after Ukraine's commander-in-chief this week accused Moscow of building up forces near their shared border and said that pro-Russian separatists were systematically violating a ceasefire.

The Kremlin said earlier on Thursday that recent Russian troop and military hardware movements near Russia's borders with Ukraine were aimed at ensuring Moscow's own security and were not a threat to anyone.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
