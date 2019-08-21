e-paper
Anyone who ‘touches’ Iran tanker risks US sanctions says Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo said the US doesn’t want crude oil to go to Syria because it will be “off-loaded, sold, used by the Quds force, an organization that has killed countless Americans and people all across the world.”.

world Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:28 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
United Nation
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Reuters Photo )
         

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says anyone who “touches,” supports or allows an Iranian tanker carrying crude oil to dock risks US sanctions.

He told reporters Tuesday that if an Iranian supertanker that left Gibraltar on Sunday again heads to Syria, “we’ll take every action we can consistent with those sanctions to prevent that.”

The Iranian vessel was detained for a month for allegedly attempting to violate European Union sanctions on Syria. Gibraltar authorities rejected US attempts to seize the tanker.

Pompeo said the US doesn’t want crude oil to go to Syria because it will be “off-loaded, sold, used by the Quds force, an organization that has killed countless Americans and people all across the world.”

He said he believes this rationale “is shared by the entire world.”

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 13:28 IST

