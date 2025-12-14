ARC Raiders servers down? Thousands complain of issues amid widespread outage; ‘just want harvester’

ARC Raiders servers appeared to run into issues on December 13, with several people complaining they were facing problems. At the time of writing, Downdetector showed over 1200 people were facing problems. Arc Raiders logo.(X/@ArcRaiderAlerts)

Reports indicated that users were facing troubles since 3:49 PM EST. Issues were reported in places like New York, Los Angeles, and Boston, as per the site.

ARC Raiders has not addressed the outage yet, and the reason for it remains unclear. Meanwhile, several users complained that the problems arose just as they were partaking in the challenging time-limited event, Harvesters.

Reactions to ARC Raiders outage

“Just sitting here watching the reports climb and all I want is the harvester,” one person said. Another added, “NOT NOW NOT WITH THE HARVESTER ONLY HAVING 10 MINUTES LEFT WHY GOD WHY.”

A disgruntled user on X remarked “The downfall of Arc raiders will be the random freezing/crashing. No issues until the recent updates. I am close to uninstalling. Just giving my loot to the enemy each round.”

The problem appeared to be short lived as the number of complaints went down in some time. ARC Raiders servers have previously faced temporary outages as well. The extraction shooter game has become immensely popular and saw 700,000 peak concurrent players across all platforms shortly after it launched in October 2025. The game comes from Embark Studios.

What is the ARC Raiders Harvester event

The Harvester event is a time limited challenging puzzle that appears on specific maps and it is guarded by powerful enemies like the ARC Queen. One can earn rewards like legendary blueprints when they complete this event.

Normally, players have to work together to navigate hazards, then find and insert power capsules and destroy the yellow buttons within the Harvester infrastructure.

Despite the high-value loot gamers can get, it has become increasingly difficult in recent patches.