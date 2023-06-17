Are Harry and Meghan's media endeavours melting down? Here's what royal experts have to say

It seems that the dream of building a media empire is turning into a nightmare for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Royal experts Angela Levin and Richard Fitzwilliams are delivering scathing criticism, predicting the downfall of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future projects. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park.(AFP)

The blow comes just after the news broke that Markle's Spotify podcast, "Archetypes," will not be renewed for a second season. This cancellation raises concerns about the couple's multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant, which promised to be a cornerstone of their media endeavors.

Levin wasted no time in expressing her doubts, stating that the value of Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, is no longer as high as it once was. She argues that the failure of their radio deal is evidence that their media kingdom is crumbling, claiming that "people are fed up with them now." She goes further to predict that their upcoming content plans will be nothing short of disastrous.

Fitzwilliams joins the chorus of criticism, calling the conclusion of the Spotify contract a "shocking failure." He emphasizes that the original plan was to produce multiple series, and the fact that only one was created indicates the deal's lack of success. Losing Spotify, he believes, is a significant blow to the couple, forcing them to rely even more on their collaboration with Netflix to keep their business afloat.

Speaking of Netflix, Fitzwilliams points out that the duo has achieved remarkably little with the streaming giant thus far. Despite a reported $100 million deal to create shows and content, their output has been lacking. Even Harry's highly anticipated memoir, "Spare," published under Penguin Random House, could face scrutiny. If the couple does not deliver further books, their relationship with the publishing house could be at risk.

Fitzwilliams concludes by highlighting the couple's unpredictability and the difficulties they pose for the royal family. He warns that this could be the beginning of the crumbling of their carefully constructed media empire.

As the cracks start to show in Harry and Markle's media endeavors, their future hangs in the balance. Will they be able to salvage their empire, or is it destined to crumble under the weight of unmet expectations? Only time will tell if this power couple can regain their footing in the ever-competitive world of media and entertainment.