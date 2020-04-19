e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Arrests of Hong Kong activists ‘deeply concerning’: Mike Pompeo

Arrests of Hong Kong activists ‘deeply concerning’: Mike Pompeo

Earlier in the day, police in the Asian financial hub rounded up 15 activists on charges related to massive demonstrations that rocked the city last year.

world Updated: Apr 19, 2020 06:25 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “Arrests of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are deeply concerning...”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “Arrests of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are deeply concerning...”(REUTERS)
         

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday criticized the arrests of several high-profile democracy campaigners in Hong Kong, saying they were “deeply concerning.”

Earlier in the day, police in the Asian financial hub rounded up 15 activists on charges related to massive demonstrations that rocked the city last year.

“Arrests of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are deeply concerning -- politicized law enforcement is inconsistent with universal values of freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly,” Pompeo said in a tweet.

tags
top news
Early measures reason for fewer cases in India: WHO regional director
Early measures reason for fewer cases in India: WHO regional director
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Covid-19: What to read during, after a pandemic
Covid-19: What to read during, after a pandemic
47 districts in 23 states, UTs have zero Covid cases: Govt
47 districts in 23 states, UTs have zero Covid cases: Govt
Man kills 48-yr-old physically challenged son after he refuses to wear face mask
Man kills 48-yr-old physically challenged son after he refuses to wear face mask
Coronavirus update: Disease may affect brain, nervous system, say experts
Coronavirus update: Disease may affect brain, nervous system, say experts
Delhi govt wants curbs to remain after April 20
Delhi govt wants curbs to remain after April 20
Kerala to convert at least 2,000 houseboats into isolation wards
Kerala to convert at least 2,000 houseboats into isolation wards
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news