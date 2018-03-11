 Arson attack on Berlin mosque causes damage, no injuries | world news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 11, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Arson attack on Berlin mosque causes damage, no injuries

The mosque is run by DITIP, a religious organization that’s close to the Turkish government.

world Updated: Mar 11, 2018 20:16 IST
People outside a mosque after it was destroyed by a fire in Berlin, Germany.
People outside a mosque after it was destroyed by a fire in Berlin, Germany.(Reuters Photo)

German police say a mosque in Berlin has been set on fire causing severe damage. There have been no injuries.

They said the mosque in the Reinickendorf district was set ablaze early Sunday, likely by three teenagers.

The group that runs the Koca Sinan Mosque wrote on Facebook that the entire interior of the building had been destroyed. The mosque is run by DITIP, a religious organization that’s close to the Turkish government.

Berlin police said they’re investigating and assuming political motives behind the attack.

In separate incidents, firebombs were thrown at a Turkish immigrants’ association in the western town of Meschede also Sunday, and on a mosque in Lauffen, in southern Germany, on Friday. Nobody was injured in the attacks. Police are still investigating both incidents as well.

more from world
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you
/world-news