As Trump eyes a Nobel, a list of US Presidents who won the grand peace honour

US President Donald Trump has time and again expressed his ambition of winning the Nobel Peace Prize as he takes credit for brokering peace deals and ending seven wars. However, with the award announcement just hours away, Trump downplayed his chances, saying he “doesn’t know” what will happen, even as he reiterated his claim to have “solved” seven wars, adding the Israel-Hamas peace deal as the eighth. Theodore Roosevelt (L), Barack Obama (R)(file)

If Trump wins the award, he won't be the first American president to get the honour. Other American presidents who have won the Nobel Peace Prize include Barack Obama, Theodore Roosevelt, Jimmy Carter among others. Here is a list of American presidents who have won the award in the past:

Theodore Roosevelt: The first American president to win a Nobel Peace Prize, Roosevelt received the honour in 1906 for successfully mediating between Japan and Russia who were engaged in a brutal fighting between 1904 and 1905. He ended the hostilities between the two sides with his diplomatic efforts that culminated in the signing of the Treaty of Portsmouth in New Hampshire in September 1905.

Woodrow Wilson: He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1920 for helping create the League of Nations, an organisation that helped end World War 1.

Jimmy Carter: The 39th president of America, Carter received the award in 2002 for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.

Barack Obama: The latest on the list is Obama who received the honour in 2009 for his efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation.

Trump's claim for Nobel Peace Prize

On multiple occasions, Trump has reiterated the claim that he helped end seven wars in his second term that started in January 2025. Gaza peace plan will be his eighth peace deal that he brokered.

One of the ceasefires that has been talking about the most is the one between India and Pakistan, the two nuclear-armed neighbours who were engaged in a military conflict in May this year. Trump has claimed that he helped end a potential war after four days of escalation by warning India and Pakistan on tariffs and trade.

However, India has repeatedly denied a third-party intervention in the ceasefire.