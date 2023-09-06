‘Ashamed of Air Canada’: Flyers kicked out for not sitting in vomit-covered seats; airline apologised

The largest Canadian airline, Air Canada, has recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons after one of its pilots in Montreal-bound flight from Las Vegas warned two passengers of putting on a no-fly list after refused to sit in vomit-smeared seats. Passengers were escorted out for refusing to sit on vomit-covered seats.(File)

According to one of the passengers Susan Benson, someone appeared to have vomited during the flight's last trip and they 'didn't know at first what the problem was', adding that upon complaining the staff tried to cover ‘a bit of a foul smell’ with perfume and coffee grounds. “The seat and seatbelt were wet and there was still visible vomit residue,” she said on a social media post.

The flight attendant was ‘very apologetic’, however, the pilot later told passengers that they ‘could leave the plane…and organise flights on their own dime’ along with a warning that they would be placed on a no-fly list. Benson further said they were later escorted off by security.

Benson said this debacle has made her ‘ashamed to be a Canadian and ashamed of Air Canada’.

The airline has later apologised and said it was ‘reviewing the serious matter’, adding that the operating procedures were followed correctly in this instance. "They (passengers) clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled to".