Home / World News / Assailant with bear spray attacks Canada mosque
world news

Assailant with bear spray attacks Canada mosque

At this point investigators think the incident was an isolated act and are considering hate as a possible motive, police said in a statement
Toronto : Prime Minster Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a Liberal Party fundraising event at the Versailles Convention Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Thursday, March 17, 2022. AP/PTI(AP03_18_2022_000003B) (AP)
Toronto : Prime Minster Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a Liberal Party fundraising event at the Versailles Convention Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Thursday, March 17, 2022. AP/PTI(AP03_18_2022_000003B) (AP)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 05:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in Canada after he entered a mosque armed with a hatchet, and attacked worshippers with bear spray.

The attack at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga, Toronto, occurred during dawn prayers on Saturday.

Peel regional police said in a statement that the assailant had “discharged bear spray” at worshippers and was “brandishing a hatchet”. There were about thirty people present at the time and “members of the mosque quickly subdued the man until police arrived”, the statement said.

Mosque members “received minor injuries as a result of the bear spray,” police said in the release.

The assailant has been identified as Mohammad Moiz Omar, a resident of Mississauga. Police said that investigators were “considering all possible motivations, including hate-motivation for the incident as charges are pending.”

“At this stage of the investigation, it appears to be an isolated incident,” they said.

Police also suggested that the incident was “a possible hate-motivated crime”.

Omar has been charged on multiple counts, including assault with a weapon; administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm; carrying a concealed weapon; and mischief to religious property.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put out a tweet condemning the assault as “incredibly disturbing”.

“I strongly condemn this violence – which has no place in Canada – and I’m keeping the community in my thoughts today. I also want to applaud the courage of those who were there this morning,” he said.

The Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, also reacted to the attack, tweeting there was “NO place in our province for such evil and hateful acts. We must ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

In a statement, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said an individual came to the mosque “wielding an [axe] and carrying numerous other sharp-edged weapons, as well as pepper spray”.

It said the congregants had been “subject to a violent attack”.

Its CEO Mustafa Farooq said that the attack “has been incredibly terrifying,” adding they believed “it to be an isolated incident and the suspect has been arrested”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out