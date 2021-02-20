AstraZeneca to produce Covid-19 vaccine doses in Japan for 40 million people
The AstraZeneca company is going to produce in Japan doses of the coronavirus vaccine enough for 40 million people, the executive director of the Japanese department of the firm said.
The company's representative told the NHK broadcaster that AstraZeneca had signed a contract with Japan on providing the country with doses for 60 million people. Doses for 40 million people will be produced at the facilities of the JCR Pharmaceuticals company in the prefecture of Hyogo.
The vaccination campaign in Japan started on February 17. Pfizer remains the only authorized vaccine against the coronavirus in Japan. AstraZeneca submitted documents for the registration in Japan on February 17.
The World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 110.68 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.45 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Japan has confirmed more than 422,000 Covid-19 cases so far, with over 7,300 fatalities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ted Cruz's trip tests memory of voters if he runs for White House again in 2024
- Ted Cruz is still the best-known leader in the country's largest red state, with a far higher national profile than Abbott, who has also been mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential contender
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan air force officer, US instructor killed in US plane crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Florida is a model for voting. The GOP wants change anyway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France sends assault warships to South China Sea for combined military exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Representatives of 9 foreign embassies, EU attend Navalny's hearings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca to produce Covid-19 vaccine doses in Japan for 40 million people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas reels from power outage: Impact in pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK urges UN resolution for pause in conflicts for Covid-19 jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Air Force orders new review into racial, ethnic disparities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Extreme weather testing Biden's disaster management skills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kremlin critic Navalny back in court for jail appeal, possible fine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia approves its third Covid-19 vaccine, says PM Mishustin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan appoints US-trained defence minister, China sends 8 jets into Taipei
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-origin man sentenced for fraudulently selling workout supplements in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden believes US will approach normalcy defeating Covid-19 by year end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox