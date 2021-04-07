AstraZeneca’s UK vaccine trial in children paused, says AFP quoting Oxford University

Vaccinations of children in a study of the Covid-19 shot developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford have been paused while the U.K.’s drug regulator investigates rare cases of blood clots in adults.

The vaccine researchers are awaiting the results of a review by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the UK’s drug watchdog, “before further vaccinations,” the university said in an emailed statement. No safety issues have arisen in the children’s trial, he said.

The trial plans to enroll 300 children aged 6 to 17, Oxford has said. As many as 240 children will receive the coronavirus vaccine and the remainder a meningitis shot, which should produce similar side effects. Initial data from the trial is expected by the summer, according to the university.

Parents and children continue to attend all scheduled visits and can contact the trial sites if they have any questions, the university said in the email. The Wall Street Journal reported the pause in the study earlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON