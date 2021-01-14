IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 'At 6 pm, life stops': Europe uses curfews to fight coronavirus
A job seeker speaks with Blake Wittman (R), European Business Director of GoodCall recruitment agency, during a job interview conducted in a park amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions in Prague, Czech Republic.(Reuters)
A job seeker speaks with Blake Wittman (R), European Business Director of GoodCall recruitment agency, during a job interview conducted in a park amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions in Prague, Czech Republic.(Reuters)
world news

'At 6 pm, life stops': Europe uses curfews to fight coronavirus

Big chunks of eastern France, including most of its regions that border Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and Italy, face 6 pm-to-6 am restrictions on movement.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:24 PM IST

As the wan winter sun sets over France's Champagne region, the countdown clock kicks in.

Laborers stop pruning the vines as the light fades at about 4:30 pm, leaving them 90 minutes to come in from the cold, change out of their work clothes, hop in their cars and zoom home before a 6 p.m. coronavirus curfew.

Forget about any after-work socializing with friends, after-school clubs for children or doing any evening shopping beyond quick trips for essentials. Police on patrol demand valid reasons from people seen out and about. For those without them, the threat of mounting fines for curfew-breakers is increasingly making life outside of the weekends all work and no play.

“At 6 pm, life stops,” says Champagne producer Alexandre Prat.

Trying to fend off the need for a third nationwide lockdown that would further dent Europe’s second-largest economy and put more jobs in danger, France is instead opting for creeping curfews. Big chunks of eastern France, including most of its regions that border Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and Italy, face 6 pm-to-6 am restrictions on movement.

The rest of France could quickly follow suit, losing two extra hours of liberty that have been just enough for residents to maintain bare-bones social lives.

Until a couple of weeks ago, the nightly curfew didn't kick in until 8 pm in Prat's region, the Marne. Customers still stopped to buy bottles of his family's bubbly wines on their way home, he said. But when the cut-off time was advanced to 6 pm to slow viral infections, the drinkers disappeared.

“Now we have no one," Prat said.

The village where retiree Jerome Brunault lives alone in the Burgundy wine region is also in one of the 6 pm curfew zones. The 67-year-old says his solitude weighs more heavily without the opportunity for early evening drinks, nibbles and chats with friends, the so-called “apero” get-togethers so beloved by the French that were hurried but still feasible when curfew started two hours later.

“With the 6 pm curfew, we cannot go to see friends for a drink anymore,” Brunault said. "I now spend my days not talking to anyone except for the baker and some people by phone.”

Imposing a 6 pm curfew nationwide is among options the French government is considering in response to rising infections and the spread of a particularly contagious virus variant that has swept across Britain, where new infections and virus deaths have soared.

Prime Minister Jean Castex could announce a curfew extension Thursday evening, as well as other restrictions, to fight the virus in a country that has seen over 69,000 confirmed virus deaths.

An earlier curfew combats virus transmission “precisely because it serves to limit social interactions that people can have at the end of the day, for example in private homes,” French government spokesman Gabriel Attal says.

Overnight curfews have become the norm in swaths of Europe but the 6 pm-to-6 am curfew in 25 regions of eastern France is the most restrictive anywhere in the European Union's 27 nations. Others countries' curfews all start later and often finish earlier.

The curfew in Italy runs from 10 pm to 5 am, as does the Friday night to Sunday morning curfew in Latvia. Regions of Belgium that speak French have a 10 pm to 6 am curfew while in Belgium's Dutch-speaking region, the hours are midnight to 5 am.

People out between 8 pm and 5 am in Hungary must be able to show police written proof from their employers that they are either working or commuting.

There are no curfews in Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Malta, Sweden, Poland or the Netherlands, although the Dutch government is thinking about whether imposing a curfew would slow new Covid-19 cases.

In France, critics of the 6 pm curfew say the earlier time actually crams people together more after work, when they pile onto public transportation, clog roads and shop for groceries in a narrow rush-hour window before they must be home.

Women's rugby coach Felicie Guinot says negotiating rush-hour traffic in Marseille has become a nightmare. The city in southern France is among the places where the more contagious virus variant has started to flare.

“It's a scramble so everyone can be home by 6 pm,” Guinot said.

In historic Besançon, the fortressed city that was the hometown of “Les Misérables” author Victor Hugo, music store owner Jean-Charles Valley says the 6 pm deadline means people no longer drop by after work to play with the guitars and other instruments that he sells. Instead, they rush home.

“People are completely demoralised,” Valley said.

In Dijon, the French city known for its pungent mustard, working mother of two Celine Bourdin says her life has narrowed to “dropping kids at school and going to work, then going back home, helping kids with homework and preparing dinner.”

But even that cycle is better than a repeat of France's lockdown at the start of the pandemic, when schools also closed, Bourdin says.

“If my children don’t go to school, it means I cannot work anymore," she said. "It was terribly difficult to be all stuck almost 24 hours a day in the house.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
europe france coronavirus belgium germany
app
Close
e-paper
Medical staff queues to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)
Medical staff queues to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)
world news

Europe mulls vaccine certificate to boost crippled economy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:34 PM IST
The proposal to introduce such a certificate gained momentum after Greece PM Mitsotakis formally requested it with a letter to chief of the European Commission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some alerts had specifically referred to the possible infiltration of Pakistan’s Shias, the people said.(Photo: Sourced)
Some alerts had specifically referred to the possible infiltration of Pakistan’s Shias, the people said.(Photo: Sourced)
world news

'Security concerns' push UAE to suspend issuance of visit visas to Pakistan

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:27 PM IST
The move followed specific alerts about possible attacks on Israeli citizens, who have been travelling in large numbers to the UAE since the two countries normalised their ties in August.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man uses an umbrella to take shade from the rain in New Delhi on June 25, 2020 during the Covid lockdown. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
A man uses an umbrella to take shade from the rain in New Delhi on June 25, 2020 during the Covid lockdown. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
world news

Early lockdown in Delhi had less impact on air quality: Report

By Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Experts discovered that the beneficial reductions in NO2 due to the lockdowns were smaller than expected, after removing the effects of weather.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court on December 30, 2020 jailed 10 of the 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists for up to three years over a bid by the group to flee the city by speedboat to seek sanctuary in Taiwan. Two teenage pro-democracy campaigners amongst the group of 12 activists will be sent back to Hong Kong, police said.(AFP)
The court on December 30, 2020 jailed 10 of the 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists for up to three years over a bid by the group to flee the city by speedboat to seek sanctuary in Taiwan. Two teenage pro-democracy campaigners amongst the group of 12 activists will be sent back to Hong Kong, police said.(AFP)
world news

Hong Kong cops arrest 11 for assisting pro-democracy protesters' escape attempt

ANI, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:31 PM IST
A police source confirmed the arrests early on Thursday of 8 men and 3 women aged 18 to 72 for "assisting offenders", an offence under the Criminal Procedure Ordinance carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Long-withheld Pentagon survey shows widespread racial discrimination, harassment

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:22 PM IST
The 2017 survey, whose results have not previously been reported, also showed that US troops who experienced racial discrimination or harassment had high levels of dissatisfaction with the complaint process and largely did not report it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit at the US-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, US, January 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit at the US-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, US, January 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump will try to make his impeachment about free speech

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:11 PM IST
The real issue is — once again — his election interference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Other squalid and congested camps in the area are home to nearly 900,000 Rohingya, most of whom fled a brutal military offensive by Myanmar's military in 2017. (File home)(REUTERS)
Other squalid and congested camps in the area are home to nearly 900,000 Rohingya, most of whom fled a brutal military offensive by Myanmar's military in 2017. (File home)(REUTERS)
world news

Blaze razes 500 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:03 PM IST
There were no deaths but at least 10 people were injured as they escaped the fire at around 2:00 am (2000 GMT Wednesday) at the Nayapara camp, Bangladesh's refugee commissioner Rezwan Hayat said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Syringes are stored as the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is administered at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany.(REUTERS)
Syringes are stored as the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is administered at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany.(REUTERS)
world news

Moscow may approve non-Russian Covid-19 vaccines soon: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of Covid-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of Covid-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.(REUTERS)
Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of Covid-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.(REUTERS)
world news

Russia to submit Sputnik V vaccine for EU approval, says RDIF chief

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Peer-reviewed results of the vaccine would be released shortly and would demonstrate its high efficacy, fund chief Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shutdowns of restaurants, bars and other venues where people gather in California, New York and other states have likely forced up layoffs.(AP/ File photo)
Shutdowns of restaurants, bars and other venues where people gather in California, New York and other states have likely forced up layoffs.(AP/ File photo)
world news

US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:17 PM IST
The latest figures for jobless claims, issued Thursday by the Labor Department, remain at levels never seen until the virus struck.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(File photo)(AFP )
Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(File photo)(AFP )
world news

Russia says 'obliged' to detain Alexei Navalny upon return

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Navalny has been in Germany since late August after he collapsed on a flight from Siberia to Moscow and was flown to Berlin by medical aircraft.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pope Francis conducts a Mass on the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican,(REUTERS)
Pope Francis conducts a Mass on the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican,(REUTERS)
world news

Pope Francis, ex-pope Benedict get virus vaccines: Vatican

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The Argentine pontiff, 84, has previously spoken of the importance of the jab in the fight against Covid-19, which has severely curtailed his own love of being among his flock.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something Iran insists it does not want to do.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something Iran insists it does not want to do.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
world news

UN watchdog confirms another Iranian breach of nuclear deal

AP, Berlin
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Iran maintains its plans to conduct research and development on uranium metal production are part of its “declared aim to design an improved type of fuel,” the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical workers move a person who died from Covid-19 at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP/ File photo)
Medical workers move a person who died from Covid-19 at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP/ File photo)
world news

Explained: What is WHO team looking for in Wuhan

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The Wuhan Institute of Virology maintains an extensive archive of genetic sequences of bat coronaviruses built in the wake of the 2003 SARS pandemic. WHO team members would hope for access to lab logbooks and data, both junior and senior researchers and safety protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government has said the measures are needed to prevent an increase in infections in urban areas from spilling over to smaller towns where medical systems are vulnerable.(Reuters Photo)
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government has said the measures are needed to prevent an increase in infections in urban areas from spilling over to smaller towns where medical systems are vulnerable.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Covid: Japan's new state emergency met with public indifference

AP, Tokyo
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:05 PM IST
In Tokyo, where the emergency decree has already been in place for a week, the governor expressed concern about people not following the official guidance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP