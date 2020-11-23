e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / At least 13 die in two massacres in Colombia: Officials

At least 13 die in two massacres in Colombia: Officials

The killings took place in Antioquia department in the northwest and Cauca in the southwest, areas hit hard by violence this year.

world Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 06:11 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bogota
Since January, Colombia has suffered dozens of massacres -- defined as attacks in which at least three people die -- making 2020 the worst year since the signing in 2016 of a peace agreement with the former guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).
Since January, Colombia has suffered dozens of massacres -- defined as attacks in which at least three people die -- making 2020 the worst year since the signing in 2016 of a peace agreement with the former guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).(REUTERS)
         

At least 13 people died in two massacres in different parts of Colombia, authorities there said Sunday.

The killings took place in Antioquia department in the northwest and Cauca in the southwest, areas hit hard by violence this year.

Since January, Colombia has suffered dozens of massacres -- defined as attacks in which at least three people die -- making 2020 the worst year since the signing in 2016 of a peace agreement with the former guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

In the Antioquia town of Betania, five coffee growers and three other people were killed in an overnight attack at a farm, the authorities said.

Some “10 heavily armed men... entered a dormitory at the Gabriela farm” and “fired indiscriminately,” Betania mayor Carlos Villada told AFP.

The killings were believed to be linked to drug trafficking.

Meantime, in the small town of Argelia in Cauca department, at least five people died and two were wounded in attacks by the same man in a pool hall, a bar and a discotheque.

Other recent attacks have also targeted nightspots.

Leftist rebels of the National Liberation Army (ELN); dissident members of FARC, the guerrilla group that became a political party with the 2016 peace accord; and narco-traffickers have clashed in the area over revenues from drug trafficking and illegal mining.

Cauca lies along a trafficking route linking Central America to the US.

tags
top news
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Marginal drop in air quality, IMD forecasts higher pollution levels from Monday
Marginal drop in air quality, IMD forecasts higher pollution levels from Monday
India, Singapore to kick off naval drills in Andaman Sea today
India, Singapore to kick off naval drills in Andaman Sea today
Joe Biden to unveil first Cabinet picks on Tuesday
Joe Biden to unveil first Cabinet picks on Tuesday
Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
Eye on 2024 polls, Nadda to go on 120-day nationwide tour from December
Eye on 2024 polls, Nadda to go on 120-day nationwide tour from December
Rahul, Samson or Pant? Former players pick India keeper for AUS tour
Rahul, Samson or Pant? Former players pick India keeper for AUS tour
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In