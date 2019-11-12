e-paper
At least 15 dead, 58 injured as two trains collide in eastern Bangladesh

Nov 12, 2019
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Dhaka
People gather near badly damages coaches after two speeding trains collided, east of the capital, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Nov.12, 2019.
People gather near badly damages coaches after two speeding trains collided, east of the capital, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Nov.12, 2019. (AP)
         

At least 15 people were killed and 58 others injured when two trains collided in eastern Bangladesh early Tuesday, police said.

Three coaches were sent tumbling off the tracks at Mondolbhag station in the town of Kasba when a Dhaka-bound intercity train and a locomotive bound for Chittagong collided.

“At least 15 people have been killed. And another 58 were injured. We have sent the injured to different hospitals in the region,” local police chief Anisur Rahman told AFP.

He said train services out of Dhaka had been halted after the accident.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were under investigation, a railway official told reporters.

“We are still conducting a rescue operation,” he said, adding that faulty signalling could have been to blame.

Train accidents are common in Bangladesh and are often caused by poor signalling or other rundown infrastructure.

