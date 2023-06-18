At least 2 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre, suspect in custody

Two people reportedly died as three others were injured after a person openedfire at the campgrounds of the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state on Saturday, June 17, just before 8:25 pm. This venue is where the Beyond Wonderland festival is taking place. The suspect has been taken into custody, according to BNO News. The alleged shooter has been taken into custody by police (Getty Images)

“Reports of a shooter received at approximately 8:25PM at the CAMPGROUNDS near George. Officers pursed, closed-in on the suspect, and have the suspect in custody. Multiple individuals have suffered gunshot wounds.The Saturday concert is still actively going and will continue as planned. Please follow this post for more information as it becomes available,” Grant County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. It later updated the post saying, “we can confirm two deceased.”

Police were called after an“active shooter” was spotted at the campground of the outdoor venue near Quincy, in Grant County. The place is about 113 miles southeast of Seattle.

“The shooter then walked away from where the incident happened,” a spokesman for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. “The shooter continued to shoot randomly into the crowd and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.” Fox3 news reported that sources claimed the shooter wastargeting the staff. The shooting did not take place on the stage but only at the campground area.

At least two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and at least two others were taken to the hospital. There was no immediate update on their condition. Reportedly, the suspect was also injured following an officer-involved shooting. No other information has been released about the identity of the gunman, the victims or the motive for the shooting.

Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge later tweeted, “Please avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities. There is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds.” It added, “Our team is actively collecting more information, and we will promptly provide further updates as they become available. We genuinely appreciate your cooperation and understanding in this matter.”