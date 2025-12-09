At least 23 injured after 7.5-magnitude earthquake jolts northern Japan, triggers tsunami

Northern Japan was struck late Monday by a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake that left at least 23 people injured and triggered a tsunami of up to 70 centimeters (28 inches) along parts of the Pacific coast, officials said. TOPSHOT - An advisory reading "Tsunami! Run!" (top) and "Tsunami warning issued for central Hokkaido�s Pacific Coast" flashes over the live footage of a boat leaving a port, on a television screen in Sapporo, in Japan�s northern Hokkaido prefecture on December 8, 2025. Japan recorded a 40-centimetre (16-inch) tsunami after a 7.6-magnitude quake on December 8. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)(AFP)

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 23 people were injured, including one seriously, according to Associated Press.

NHK reported that most injuries were caused by falling objects. Several people were hurt at a hotel in Hachinohe, while a man in the Tohoku region sustained minor injuries after his car fell into a hole.

Authorities were still assessing the extent of damage from the quake and subsequent tsunami, which struck at about 11:15 p.m. (1415 GMT) in the Pacific Ocean, roughly 80 kilometers (50 miles) off the coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture on Japan’s main island of Honshu.

More on Tsunami and earthquake in Japan

A tsunami measuring 70 centimeters was recorded at Kuji port in neighboring Iwate prefecture, while waves of up to 50 centimeters hit other coastal areas, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the report added.

The meteorological agency revised the earthquake’s magnitude to 7.5 from an initial estimate of 7.6.

It had issued warnings of potential tsunami surges of up to 3 meters (10 feet) in some areas, later downgrading them to advisories.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara urged residents in affected regions to move to higher ground or seek shelter until advisories were lifted.

He said around 800 homes were without electricity and that Shinkansen bullet train services, along with some local lines, were suspended in parts of the region.

Have the nuclear facilities been affected?

Nuclear facilities in the area began safety inspections following the quake, Kihara said.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority reported that about 450 liters (118 gallons) of water spilled from a spent fuel cooling area at the Rokkasho fuel reprocessing plant in Aomori, but added that water levels remained within normal limits and posed no safety risk.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said around 480 residents had taken shelter at Hachinohe Air Base and that 18 defense helicopters were dispatched to assess damage.

NHK also reported that about 200 passengers were stranded overnight at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido.

The meteorological agency warned that aftershocks could follow in the coming days and said there was a slight increase in the risk of a magnitude 8-level earthquake and tsunami along Japan’s northeastern coastline, stretching from Chiba, east of Tokyo, to Hokkaido.

Residents in 182 municipalities were urged to review and monitor their emergency preparedness over the next week.