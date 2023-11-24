At least 27 dead in Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza, says Palestinian doctor
AFP |
Nov 24, 2023 12:50 AM IST
The strike hit a UN-run school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian doctor said Thursday at least 27 people had been killed and 93 more injured in an Israeli strike on a United Nations school in Gaza.
READ | Israel-Hamas truce deal to begin tomorrow: All you need to know
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
The strike hit a UN-run school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, the doctor at a hospital in the camp said on condition of anonymity.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.