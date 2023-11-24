close_game
News / World News / At least 27 dead in Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza, says Palestinian doctor

At least 27 dead in Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza, says Palestinian doctor

AFP
Nov 24, 2023 12:50 AM IST

The strike hit a UN-run school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian doctor said Thursday at least 27 people had been killed and 93 more injured in an Israeli strike on a United Nations school in Gaza.

People flee following an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 23, 2023.(AFP)
The strike hit a UN-run school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, the doctor at a hospital in the camp said on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

