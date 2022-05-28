At least 31 die in church stampede in southern Nigeria
At least 31 people died in Nigeria on Saturday during a stampede at a church in the southern Rivers state, a police spokesperson said.
Hundreds of people who had turned up to receive food at the church early on Saturday broke through a gate, causing the stampede, Grace Iringe-Koko, police spokesperson for Rivers state said.
"People were there earlier and some got impatient and started rushing, which led to stampeding. The police are on the ground monitoring the situation while the investigation is on going," said Iringe-Koko.
Putin willing to discuss resuming Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports
The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin told the leaders of France and Germany on Saturday that Moscow was willing to discuss ways to make it possible for Ukraine to resume shipments of grain from Black Sea ports. Putin spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz over the phone.
After Uvalde tragedy, a Texas school says staff can carry guns on campus
In the wake of Tuesday's shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers before being fatally shot by the police, the only school in the small town of Utopia, also in Texas, has said its teachers and staff can carry guns on campus to prevent an Uvalde-like tragedy.
Argentina, Ireland…: Which countries reported Monkeypox cases in last 48 hours
The Monkeypox cases continue to rise across the world, with more than 200 suspected or confirmed cases being reported from across 20 countries. The Americas and Europe have witnessed a higher surge in infections, but the Monkeypox cases have also been reported in Australia and the Middle East. Here are the countries where the Monkeypox infections were reported in the last 48 hours.
UN rights chief says China trip not for probe, Xinjiang meetings ‘unsupervised’
United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Saturday said her six-day visit to China was "not an investigation" and meetings in Xinjiang were 'unsupervised' by the authorities. She further said she had appealed to the Chinese authorities to prioritise provision of information to families who lost contact with their loved ones in Xinjiang. Bachelet said the UN human rights office will have annual senior strategic meeting with the Chinese government.
Facing cash crunch, Sri Lanka to get 90,000 tonnes of Russian light crude oil
Sri Lanka on Saturday received Russian oil in a bid to restart operations in the island nation's only refinery, AFP quoted the country's energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera. Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, the state-run refinery was shut in March due to the foreign exchange crunch, which left the government being unable to finance crude imports.
