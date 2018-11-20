Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 20, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

More than 50 killed in blast at religious gathering in Kabul

More than 70 other people were injured in the blast.

world Updated: Nov 20, 2018 20:24 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Kabul
Kabul,Afghanistan,Kabul religious gathering
Security forces inspect the site of a deadly blast near a demonstration in Kabul on November 12.(AP File Photo/Representative image)

A suicide bomber blew himself up in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, killing more than 50 people, three government officials said.

Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said more than 70 other people were injured in the attack.

“A suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside a wedding hall where Islamic religious scholars had gathered to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Mohammad,” Danish said.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the blast.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 20:01 IST

tags

more from world