More than 50 killed in blast at religious gathering in Kabul
More than 70 other people were injured in the blast.world Updated: Nov 20, 2018 20:24 IST
A suicide bomber blew himself up in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, killing more than 50 people, three government officials said.
Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said more than 70 other people were injured in the attack.
“A suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside a wedding hall where Islamic religious scholars had gathered to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Mohammad,” Danish said.
There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the blast.
First Published: Nov 20, 2018 20:01 IST