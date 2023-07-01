Home / World News / At least 49 killed after truck crashes into several vehicles in Kenya

The death toll from a grisly road crash in western Kenya has risen to 49, a government minister said Saturday, as rescuers worked to clear the wreckage where more victims are feared trapped.

The wreckage of vehicles lies on the ground after a fatal accident in Londiani, Kenya early Saturday. (AP)
In one of the deadliest accidents in Kenya for several years, a truck veered out of control and ploughed into several other vehicles and people at a busy road junction on Friday evening, police said.

"Unfortunately we lost 49 people in an accident here in Londiani," Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen told reporters during a visit to the scene of the disaster.

Rescuers have resumed a search for victims of the crash, which occurred on a highway between the lakeside town of Nakuru and Kericho, an area known for its lush tea plantations.

"The search has resumed and we want to remove two of the bodies in the wreckage, we don't know if they are more," Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan said.

He said more than 30 people were also injured when the truck hit cars, minibuses, boda bodas (motorcycle taxis) and market stalls at the teeming Londiani junction.

Officials had given a death toll of 48 late on Friday.

The fate of the truck driver was not immediately clear.

Kenyan leaders including President William Ruto expressed their condolences after the accident and Londiani was trending on social media, with many people posting pictures of a candle next to the word Londiani on Twitter.

"The accident happened in a flash, many of them had no time to escape," said one witness, Joel Rotich.

"There was a lot of confusion because people were screaming all over and everyone was running after the accident."

According to figures from Kenya's National Transport and Safety Authority, at least 21,760 people were involved in road accidents last year, including 4,690 who died.

In a speech in December, Murkomen blamed human error for much of the carnage on the roads, including drunk or reckless driving, speeding and dangerous overtaking.

