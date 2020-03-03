e-paper
At least 8 dead in US state of Tennessee following tornadoes: Official

A man walks past storm debris following a deadly tornado in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.(AP)
         

At least eight people have died after a series of tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, leaving major structural damage including in the capital of Nashville, officials said.

Melisa Hucks of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reported that the statewide death toll was “eight at this time” and that fatalities had occurred across four counties.

The Nashville Fire Department said that it was responding to reports of approximately 40 structure collapses around the city.

