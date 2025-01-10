Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

At least 8 wounded in ‘hammer attack’ at university in Tokyo: Reports

AFP |
Jan 10, 2025 01:51 PM IST

The attack reportedly took place at Hosei University's Tama Campus in Japan's capital.

At least eight people were wounded in a hammer attack at a university in Tokyo on Friday, with the suspect apprehended, Japanese media said.

The 51-year-old attacker reportedly slashed at a group of children before fatally stabbing himself in the neck.. (Representational Image/ AFP)
The 51-year-old attacker reportedly slashed at a group of children before fatally stabbing himself in the neck.. (Representational Image/ AFP)

All the wounded people are conscious, according to public broadcaster NHK, which cited police sources as saying that the afternoon attack took place at Hosei University's Tama Campus.

Jiji Press said a woman in her 20s had been arrested. Broadcaster FNN said the assailant appeared to be a student in her 20s, who had been stopped by university staff.

Police could not immediately confirm details to AFP about a rare instance of violent crime in Japan, which has strict gun control laws.

Live footage on NHK showed a line of emergency vehicles with flashing lights at the campus in the suburban Machida district of the Japanese capital.

There are occasional stabbings and sometimes even shootings in Japan, including the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe in 2022.

In December, a junior high school student was stabbed to death and another wounded at a McDonald's restaurant in southwestern Japan. A man was later arrested over the attack.

In 2019, two people including a schoolgirl were stabbed to death and more than a dozen wounded in the Japanese city of Kawasaki in a rampage by an attacker who targeted children as they waited for a bus.

The 51-year-old attacker slashed at a group of children before fatally stabbing himself in the neck.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On