At least 80 killed in Nigerian oil blast: emergency services
An explosion at an illegal oil refinery in southern Nigeria has killed at least 80 people, the emergency services said on Sunday.
The explosion occurred late Friday at the illegal site between the southern oil states of Rivers and Imo, police said.
"We recovered at least 80 badly burnt bodies at the scene," Ifeanyi Nnaji of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the area, told AFP, adding that the toll could rise further.
"We learnt many bodies are in nearby bushes and forests as some illegal operators and their patrons scampered for safety."
Nnaji said that several burnt vehicles and jerry-cans used in scooping stolen crude and petroleum products littered the scene.
The incident Friday is the latest to hit oil-rich Nigeria in recent years.
According to local media reports, more than 100 people were killed in the blast.
Illegal crude refining is common in the southern-oil region where thieves vandalise pipelines to steal crude which they refine to sell on the black market.
Most people in the oil-producing Niger delta live in poverty even though the country is the biggest oil producer on the continent, with output of around two million barrels per day.
Covid: More deaths in Shanghai, Beijing gets ready for mass tests, maybe curbs
Shanghai reported 39 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday for the day before, its highest daily death toll since a weeks-long lockdown started in March even as capital Beijing warned of a “grim” situation as infections rise in the city. Beijing has ordered mass tests in certain areas of the city and targeted curbs on gatherings after dozens of Covid-19 cases - including nine in a middle school - were reported since the end of last week.
Shanghai faces new outcry; Hong Kong, Singapore ease curbs: Global Covid updates
As Covid-19 cases in several European countries continue to witness a surge, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand are expected to remove most of the Covid-induced restrictions next week. In Hong Kong, the daily tally remained below the 1,000-mark for an entire week after it faced a massive surge earlier in March - reporting over 70,000 cases in a day. Top 8 updates on global Covid-19 situation 1.
Covid was 3rd leading cause of deaths in US in 2021 for 2nd straight year: CDC
Coronavirus emerged as one of the leading causes of deaths in the United States as around 4,60,000 deaths linked to the virus were recorded in 2021, highlights one of the latest reports by the top medical body - the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The US saw the highest date in 2021 since 2003, according to the top medical body. A highly infectious Omicron variant then drove the surge.
From sanctions to shelling: Key moments in two months of Ukraine war
The war between Russia and Ukraine entered its third month on Sunday with no end in sight to Moscow's aggression in the war-torn nation. Key moments of the Ukraine War: 1. First round of peace talks, Ukraine applies for EU membership- The first round of “peace talks” between the two sides took place four days after the aggression. However, no breakthrough was achieved. Russia gags media- Amid growing criticism, the Kremlin then blocked Twitter, Facebook.
Zelenskyy wants Asian countries to 'change their attitude' towards Ukraine
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said he wanted the Asian counties to “change their attitude” towards his country as Europe did following the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy told a press conference that some NATO members underestimated Ukraine which forced the alliance to not accept it as a member, calling it a “gross mistake”. India along with several Asian countries have abstained on multiple Ukraine-related resolutions at the United Nations in the last few weeks.
