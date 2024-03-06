 Attempt to resume food deliveries in northern Gaza 'largely unsuccessful': WFP | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Attempt to resume food deliveries in northern Gaza 'largely unsuccessful': WFP

Attempt to resume food deliveries in northern Gaza 'largely unsuccessful': WFP

Reuters |
Mar 06, 2024 01:57 AM IST

In a statement, the Rome-based agency said it despatched a 14-truck food convoy to northern Gaza, but the vehicles were turned back by the Israeli army.

The United Nations' food agency said it was "largely unsuccessful" in its attempt on Tuesday to resume deliveries to northern Gaza which is nearing famine.

TOPSHOT - Palestinian children receive cooked food rations as part of a volunteer youth initiative in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 5, 2024, amid widespread hunger in the besieged Palestinian territory as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas continues. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
TOPSHOT - Palestinian children receive cooked food rations as part of a volunteer youth initiative in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 5, 2024, amid widespread hunger in the besieged Palestinian territory as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas continues. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

The World Food Programme (WFP) had paused its deliveries on Feb. 20 due to precarious security conditions, with its convoys exposed to attacks by hungry mobs.

Also Read: Famine 'imminent' in northern Gaza, warns WFP

In a statement, the Rome-based agency said it despatched a 14-truck food convoy to northern Gaza, but it was turned back by the Israeli army after a three-hour wait at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint.

The trucks were rerouted and later stopped by a large crowd of desperate people who looted the food, taking around 200 tons, the WFP said.

"Although today's convoy did not make it to the north to provide food to the people who are starving, WFP continues to explore every possible means to do so," WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau said.

Last week, a senior U.N. aid official told the Security Council that at least 576,000 people in the Gaza Strip - one quarter of the population - are one step away from famine.

Also last week, the Palestinian health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Israeli forces killed 118 people trying to get aid from a convoy near Gaza City with survivors saying they were shot at. Israel said most of those killed were trampled or run over during a panic. 

 

 

