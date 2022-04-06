AUKUS to deepen cooperation on hypersonics, electronic warfare capabilities
Washington: In a step that enhances their security commitments and visibility in the Indo-Pacific, with a clear eye on the challenge posed by China’s military assertiveness and technological advances, leaders of Australia, United Kingdom and the United States (AUKUS) have declared that they are commencing “new trilateral cooperation on hypersonics, counter-hypersonics, and electronic warfare capabilities”.
The three allies are also expanding their information-sharing and cooperation on defence innovation.
US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Australian PM Scott Morrison spoke on Tuesday to assess the progress under AUKUS.
According to a statement issued by the leaders, the three countries reiterated their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and commitment to an “international system that respects human rights, the rule of law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion”.
The three leaders also said they were pleased with the progress in our trilateral programme for Australia to establish a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. “We are fully committed to establishing a robust approach to sharing naval propulsion technology with Australia that strengthens the global non-proliferation regime.”
This initiative, announced in September 2021, had led to the emergence of AUKUS.
AUKUS leaders said put together, the initiatives would add to their existing efforts to “deepen cooperation on cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and additional undersea capabilities”. They also noted that as work progressed on these and other critical defence and security capabilities, the three countries would seek opportunities to engage allies and close partners.
The conversation comes in the backdrop of a consistent American message over the past month that the Russian invasion will not distract it from the challenges in the Indo-Pacific. In early March, leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue - which includes India and Japan, besides the US and Australia - had met and a Quad leader-level summit is scheduled for this summer in Tokyo.
When AUKUS was first announced, there was a debate within the strategic community in both Delhi and Washington on whether the initiative would undermine Quad, or whether it would act as a supplement to Quad - the dominant view, over time, has tilted towards the latter, with governments and experts seeing it as an additional step in a countering the China challenge in the military domain.
While Quad countries have regular joint military exercises, and there is deepening bilateral military and defence cooperation between the individual members among Quad, the grouping has largely focused on an affirmative agenda that revolves around cooperation on Covid-19 vaccine production, emerging technologies, climate, education and now humanitarian assistance.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
