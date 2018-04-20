Aussie PM says country will sail in South China Sea after ‘Chinese face-off’

Australia’s prime minister said the Australian navy has a “perfect right” to traverse the South China Sea after a media report on Friday that the Chinese navy had challenged three Australian warships in the hotly contested waterway.

The Chinese “challenged” two Australian frigates and an oil replenishment ship this month as the Australian ships were sailing to Vietnam, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported, citing anonymous defence officials.

It is not clear what took place during the encounter while China was conducting its largest ever naval exercises in the region. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull did not comment on the specific incident when questioned by reporters in London.

“We maintain and practice the right of freedom of navigation and overflight throughout the world and, in this context, we’re talking about naval vessels on the world’s oceans, including the South China Sea, as is our perfect right in accordance with international law,” Turnbull said.

The defence department said it did not provide operational details related to ships transiting the South China Sea.

But the department confirmed the three warships had arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday. They are making a three-day goodwill visit to Vietnam.

China claims virtually the entire South China Sea and has built several islands to bolster its position in the waterway where other governments have competing claims and which is one of the world’s busiest sea lanes.

Australia has resisted pressure from the United States, its most important defence ally, in challenging the Chinese territorial zones, which are not recognised by international law.

Adm. Harry Harris, the commander of US forces in the Pacific, has invited Australia to mount joint naval patrols in the South China Sea and has described China as “a disruptive transnational force”. President Donald Trump has nominated the outspoken critic of China as the next US ambassador to Australia.