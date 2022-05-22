Australia elections 2022: The four key faces in PM-elect Anthony Albanese's government

Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese, whose party won Saturday’s federal elections, will be sworn in as the 31st prime minister of Australia on Monday. However, Albanese will not be the only Labor leader to take oath of allegiance on the day; four other party MPs will also be sworn in.

Each of the four MPs was a member of the Albanese-led ‘Shadow Ministry’ to the government of the outgoing premier, Scott Morrison. Here’s a brief profile of the quartet and the respective ministry each is likely to handle.

(1.) Richard Marles: The 54-year-old Member of Parliament from Corio is likely to be Australia’s next defence minister, and will be in-charge of the country while Albanese is away to Japan for the Quad summit. Marles was the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Deputy Leader of Labor, and minister for national reconstruction, as well as science, in the Shadow Ministry.

(2.) Penny Wong: Expected to be named the new foreign minister, Wong will accompany the new PM on his visit to Tokyo, which will begin on Monday itself. Born in 1968 in Malaysia to an Australian mother and Malaysian father, Wong introduced the Labor leader for his victory speech at the party headquarters in Sydney. A Senator for South Australia since 2002, she was the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and minister for foreign affairs in the Shadow Cabinet.

(3.) Katy Gallagher: The Senator from the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) is tipped to be the incoming finance minister. Also the ACT’s sixth chief minister, from 2011 to 2014, Gallagher, 52, served as the Shadow Minister for finance and public. She is also a former British citizen.

(4.) Jim Chalmers: At 44, Chalmers is the youngest among the five and is likely to be the next Treasurer. He is an MP from Rankin and was the Treasurer in the Shadow Ministry as well.

