Australia elections 2022: The four key faces in PM-elect Anthony Albanese's government
Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese, whose party won Saturday’s federal elections, will be sworn in as the 31st prime minister of Australia on Monday. However, Albanese will not be the only Labor leader to take oath of allegiance on the day; four other party MPs will also be sworn in.
Also Read | Who is Anthony Albanese? Facts about Australia's Prime Minister-elect
Each of the four MPs was a member of the Albanese-led ‘Shadow Ministry’ to the government of the outgoing premier, Scott Morrison. Here’s a brief profile of the quartet and the respective ministry each is likely to handle.
Also Read | Modi among first global leaders to meet new Australia PM during QUAD this week
(1.) Richard Marles: The 54-year-old Member of Parliament from Corio is likely to be Australia’s next defence minister, and will be in-charge of the country while Albanese is away to Japan for the Quad summit. Marles was the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Deputy Leader of Labor, and minister for national reconstruction, as well as science, in the Shadow Ministry.
Also Read | PM Modi congratulates new Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese
(2.) Penny Wong: Expected to be named the new foreign minister, Wong will accompany the new PM on his visit to Tokyo, which will begin on Monday itself. Born in 1968 in Malaysia to an Australian mother and Malaysian father, Wong introduced the Labor leader for his victory speech at the party headquarters in Sydney. A Senator for South Australia since 2002, she was the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and minister for foreign affairs in the Shadow Cabinet.
Also Read | ‘Thank you for this extraordinary honour’: Australia PM-elect Albanese in victory speech
(3.) Katy Gallagher: The Senator from the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) is tipped to be the incoming finance minister. Also the ACT’s sixth chief minister, from 2011 to 2014, Gallagher, 52, served as the Shadow Minister for finance and public. She is also a former British citizen.
Also Read | Australian PM-elect Anthony Albanese no stranger to India
(4.) Jim Chalmers: At 44, Chalmers is the youngest among the five and is likely to be the next Treasurer. He is an MP from Rankin and was the Treasurer in the Shadow Ministry as well.
-
Monkeypox cases something to 'be concerned about': US President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden said Sunday that recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States were something “to be concerned about.” In his first public comments on the disease, Biden added: “It is a concern in that if it were to spread it would be consequential." “They haven't told me the level of exposure yet but it is something that everybody should be concerned about,” Biden said.
-
As Ukraine war heads to fourth month, a timeline of events since conflict began
The war between Russia and Ukraine is now heading to the fourth month, with no signs of peace. The ferocious fighting which began on February 24 has killed thousands of civilians, flattened cities and forced more than six million Ukrainians to flee the country. Having already abandoned its move to capture capital Kyiv, Russia is now all out to capture the eastern and southern parts of the war-torn country.
-
Shanghai reopens some public transport, still on high Covid alert
Shanghai reopened a small part of the world's longest subway system on Sunday after some lines had been closed for almost two months, as the city paves the way for a more complete lifting of its painful COVID-19 lockdown next week. Inside the carriages, passengers were seen keeping some empty seats between themselves. Four of the 20 lines reopened, and 273 bus routes. Most restrictions on movement will remain in place this month.
-
'Hello. Period': Biden to Kim Jong Un, says 'prepared' for weapons test
US President Joe Biden, in Seoul before heading to Japan as part of his first Asia trip as president, had a simple message for North Korea's Kim Jong Un: "Hello... period," he told reporters on the last day of his visit to South Korea on Sunday. Biden said he was "not concerned" about new North Korean nuclear tests, which would be the first in nearly five years.
-
Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war: Zelensky as Kyiv rules out ceasefire- top 10
Only diplomacy can end the Ukraine war, the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has insisted as Kyiv on Saturday ruled out settling for ceasefire or “concessions” to Russia. Here are ten updates on the Ukraine war: 1. The war-hit country has estimated its losses to be around $100 billion, reports have said. The Ukraine war has triggered a global fuel and food crisis. But it has also widened the differences between Russia and its neighbouring countries.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics