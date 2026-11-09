Joe Biden announces presidential memoir, says promotions will be limited as cancer ‘slows me down’

Former President Joe Biden has announced that his presidential memoir, titled ‘Promise Me, America,’ is set to come out on Tuesday, November 17. He also said that he was diagnosed with cancer while writing the book, and that his health will limit him from promoting his memoir. Former President Joe Biden has announced that his presidential memoir, titled ‘Promise Me, America,’ is set to come out on Tuesday, November 17. (Photographer: Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

“My presidential memoir, PROMISE ME, AMERICA, is coming out on November 17th,” Biden wrote on X. “I hope you'll read it. It covers my years as President. The challenges we faced, the decisions I made, and why I made them. It's about who we are as a nation. What we stand for. And America's role in the world. More than anything, it's about my faith in the American people and the great American experiment in self-governance and democracy.”

He added, “While writing the book, I was diagnosed with cancer, a disease known all too well to millions of Americans and their families. My doctors continue to be encouraged by how I've responded to treatment. And the prayers and kind words and well wishes from so many of you have meant more to me and Jill and our family than you can ever know.”

Biden said that some days of his cancer battle are “better than others,” and that the disease has not been able to stop him.

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“But sometimes it slows me down. What that means is, unfortunately, I won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped. However, I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves,” he said.