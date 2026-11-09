Charlie Kirk's old post condemning attack on Dave Chappelle resurfaces after comedian jokes TPUSA founder's murder made him ‘feel better’

Charlie Kirk’s old X post condemning an attack on Dave Chappelle has resurfaced after the comedian joked about his murder on stage. A clip of Dave’s recent comment has surfaced on social media, sparking criticism, including by Elon Musk, Benny Johnson, and Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk. Charlie Kirk's old post condemning attack on Dave Chappelle has resurfaced (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP, REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo )

Dave made the comment at a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, November 7.

“Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better,” he said as the audience laughed.

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Charlie Kirk’s old post resurfaces Johnson and others highlighted that Charlie has previously condemned an attack on Dave by an armed man on stage. The comedian was attacked on May 3, 2022, while performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles during the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival.

Los Angeles County prosecutors later decided not to charge the suspect, Isaiah Lee, with felonies. However, he still faced some misdemeanors.

At the time, Charlie said in a post on X, “By refusing to charge the armed maniac who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage, George Gascon is sending a clear message that public acts of political violence are justifiable—and even encouraged—against anyone who dares speak out against The Regime. It’s Sinister & Un-American.”