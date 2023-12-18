Videos: Heavy rains in Australia strands families on roofs, crocodiles and snakes seen

Australia's northern region witnessed its heaviest rain in decades as families were left stranded on rooftops overnight. Crocodiles swept into one town while the weather forecasters predicted more deluges that are likely to hamper rescue efforts in the region. Cairns, a city of more than 150,000 people, has been almost entirely cut off by heavy rains. The downpour was attributed to remnants of Tropical Cyclone Jasper which made landfall last week, authorities said. Australia Floods: A crocodile being wrangled from floodwaters in the Northern Queensland town of Ingham.(AFP)

“We have people stuck on roofs there that have been there all night,” Queensland Premier Steven Miles said as nine people, including a child, were stranded on the roof of a hospital.

“We can’t get aerial support into them because the cloud is so low and the rain is just so heavy,” he said, adding, “So we have people standing by ready to do those rescues. But we’ve got to wait till it’s safe to do so.”

The Queensland state emergency service said that almost 300 people were rescued in and around Cairns which recorded more than 300 millimeters of rain in six hours, and more than 650 millimeters (about 25.6 inches) across 19 hours.

Videos shared widely on social media showed roads entirely submerged in water, with many damaged or collapsed. The rain also left about 15,000 residents without any electricity as hundreds of personnel were deployed on the ground for rescue operations.

The real problem at the moment is the rain just won’t stop, officials bemoaned as people faced dire water shortages while sewage systems, power and telecommunications remained blocked. Authorities also warned flood-hit Queensland residents to be wary of snakes and crocodiles in the floodwaters.

“People in flood affected areas cannot be complacent and the capture of this animal is a timely reminder that crocodiles can turn up in unusual places, including places they have never been seen before,” authorities said.

Australia's prime minister Anthony Albanese pledged military’s full support for disaster relief efforts.

“The forecast, tragically, is predicting more rain still throughout today and the major flood warnings are in place for several communities which are already cut off or without power,” he said.